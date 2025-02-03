Thermal Camera Market to Exceed USD 6.76 Billion by 2032, Rising at CAGR of 6.44% | Report by SNS Insider

Thermal Camera Market Size & Growth Report

Rising demand for thermal cameras in security, industrial automation, and autonomous vehicles is Driving Thermal Camera Market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Thermal Camera Market Size was valued at USD 3.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.76 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Thermal Camera Market Expands with Advancements in Infrared Technology and Growing Industry ApplicationsThe thermal camera market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by advancements in infrared technology and rising demand for non-contact temperature measurement across various sectors. These cameras play a crucial role in industrial maintenance, detecting faults in machinery, electrical systems, and mechanical equipment, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance costs. In healthcare, thermal imaging is revolutionizing diagnostics, with institutions like the Verbalia Breast Cancer Center in the U.S. improving detection accuracy from 84% to 95% using infrared technology. Additionally, the surge in consumer electronics is propelling market expansion, as smartphones and IoT devices increasingly integrate thermal imaging for home automation, security, and energy efficiency monitoring. With over 7.5 billion smartphones and 10.47 billion IoT connections worldwide, the incorporation of thermal cameras into smart devices is accelerating. As demand grows across security, automotive, and medical applications, the thermal camera market is poised for robust expansion in the coming years.Get Free Sample PDF of Thermal Camera Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2516 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Raytheon- Seek Thermal- Testo- Lepton- Bosch Security Systems- Hikvision- Opgal- L3 Technologies- Xenics- FLIR Boson- Bullard- ULIS- Thermoteknix- Wuhan Guide Infrared- InfraTec- Bae Systems- Ametek Land- Fluke Corporation- Teledyne FLIRHandheld and Cooled Segments Lead, While Mounted and Uncooled Technologies Propel Future ExpansionBy ProductIn 2023, the handheld segment led the thermal camera market with a 43% share, widely used in construction, electrical assessments, firefighting, and surveillance. Their compact design, real-time imaging, and ease of use make them indispensable for professionals. Models like the FLIR E8-XT enhance building inspections and safety applications.The mounted segment is set to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by surveillance and defense applications. Systems like FLIR's SeaFLIR provide continuous monitoring for maritime security, enabling long-range target detection and strengthening security across various industries.By TechnologyIn 2023, the cooled segment dominated the thermal camera market with a 59% share, offering high sensitivity and superior resolution for detecting subtle temperature variations. Companies like FLIR Systems provide cooled thermal cameras for military surveillance, while Raytheon Technologies utilizes them for infrastructure monitoring, detecting faults in pipelines and electrical systems.The uncooled segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR (2024-2032) due to its lighter, cost-effective design. Firms like FLIR Systems and Opgal offer uncooled cameras for smart home security and automotive ADAS, enhancing night vision and obstacle detection in BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2516 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ProductHandheldMountedScopes and GogglesBy TechnologyCooledUncooledBy ApplicationMonitoring and InspectionSecurity and SurveillanceDetection and MeasurementSearch and Rescue OperationsBy End UserMilitary and DefenseIndustrialCommercialHealthcare and Life SciencesResidentialAutomotiveOil and GasNorth America Leads Thermal Camera Market, While APAC Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionIn 2023, North America dominated the thermal camera market with a 46% share, driven by technological advancements, widespread industry adoption, and substantial investments in defense, security, and healthcare. The United States plays a key role, with thermal cameras used extensively in military operations, surveillance, and border security. Companies like FLIR Systems (Teledyne Technologies) and Raytheon Technologies provide diverse thermal imaging solutions.APAC is projected to have the highest CAGR (2024-2032) due to rapid industrialization, rising security concerns, and technological advancements. Countries like China, India, and Japan are increasing defense investments, fueling demand for thermal imaging in border security and military applications. Key players such as Hikvision and Panasonic offer thermal cameras for surveillance, automotive, and industrial sectors, driving regional growth.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2516 Recent Development-On 17 October 2024, Fluke launched the iSee Mobile Thermal Camera, offering a resolution of 256 x 192 pixels, a temperature range from –10°C to +550°C, and an accuracy of ±2% or ±2°C. Weighing less than 28g, this pocket-sized device provides high-quality thermal imaging for applications like electrical, mechanical, and HVAC inspections, offering safety and convenience without compromising precision.-On 28 January 2025, L3Harris highlighted the power of its advanced night-vision image intensifier tube technology, emphasizing its significant improvements in image quality, sensitivity, and performance. This technology enhances troops' ability to see and engage targets in various challenging environments, offering critical advantages in modern tactical operations.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Thermal Camera Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 8. Thermal Camera Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Thermal Camera Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Thermal Camera Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Thermal Camera Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2516

