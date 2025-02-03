Glyphosate Market to Grow at 3.21% CAGR, Reaching USD 11.68 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider
Glyphosate Market Expands Amid Rising Agricultural Demand and GM Crop Adoption, While Sustainability Concerns Drive InnovationAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glyphosate Market size was valued at USD 8.79 billion in 2023. It is estimated to hit USD 11.68 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.
Trends Shaping the Glyphosate Market
One of the key drivers of the glyphosate market is its extensive application in modern agriculture. As global food demand rises due to population growth, farmers are increasingly relying on herbicides like glyphosate to enhance crop yields and reduce weed competition. Glyphosate is widely used in the cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops, particularly soybeans, corn, and cotton, which are engineered to be resistant to the herbicide. This trait allows for efficient weed control, minimizing labor and enhancing productivity. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices and precision farming are further boosting glyphosate adoption.
Another significant factor driving the market is the growing need for cost-effective and efficient weed management solutions. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide known for its broad-spectrum efficacy, making it a preferred choice for farmers worldwide. The ability of glyphosate to control a wide range of weeds without harming crops contributes to its high demand in large-scale farming operations. Furthermore, technological advancements in herbicide formulations, such as the development of extended-release and low-drift glyphosate formulations, are improving efficiency while addressing environmental concerns.
Additionally, the commercial and industrial sectors are witnessing an increasing application of glyphosate in vegetation control. Infrastructure projects, railway maintenance, and public park management utilize glyphosate to control unwanted vegetation, reducing the need for mechanical weed removal. The expansion of non-agricultural applications further strengthens the market’s growth.
Regional Insights
In 2023, Latin America accounted for more than 48% of the total market share, driven by intense agricultural production primarily in Brazil and Argentina. These countries are also leading exporters of several important crops including soybeans, corn and wheat which all rely on glyphosate for crop protection. In these countries, glyphosate is used for weed control, yield enhancement, and adoption of no-till which is a key practice for protecting soil structure and reducing labour input. Glyphosate is important for this form of planting in countries such as Brazil, where glyphosate-resistant crops, especially soybeans, have also increased the demand for glyphosate.
The glyphosate market, by region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East, and Africa Asia Pacific, is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to an increase in agricultural demand and a shift towards modern farming. Countries such as China, India, and some of the Southeast Asian states are enlarging the productive areas of agriculture to feed the ever-increasing populations. The focus on food security in this region and the quest for greater crop yields have driven up herbicide use glyphosate use included. The popularity of glyphosate-resistant genetically modified (GM) crops has also increased its demand owing to their high weed resistance and increased productivity.
Market Segmentation
By Crop Type
In the GM crops segment, these plants are genetically engineered to be resistant to one or more herbicides, such as glyphosate accounting for over 62% market share in 2023. This extremely uncharacteristic behavior by its nature explains why GM crops are the main consumers of glyphosate and why these crops have taken centre stage. In some regions of the world such as North America, South America, and parts of Europe, there has been massive uptake of genetically modified crops that have resulted in skyrocketing glyphosate usage. Glyphosate has played a big part in modern agriculture simply because it works and is easy to use, and the plant science industry can count on a continuing market for the herbicide in GM crops around the world.
By Application
In 2023, the agricultural segment was in first place with more than 83% of the market share, as the use of insecticides is prominent in crop production. It is important for weed management in cereals & grains (wheat, corn, and rice). Glyphosate is already widely applied on oilseeds & pulses like soybeans, canola, and sunflowers, as well as in pulses such as lentils and peas. Although it is rarely used over fruits & vegetables, it plays a role in weed management in those sectors as well. The other category includes other agricultural applications on different crops securing Glyphosate's position in the trend of using modern herbicides for crop production.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Bayer AG expanded its glyphosate production capacity in North America to meet the rising demand for herbicide-resistant crops and ensure a steady supply for agricultural markets.
• In 2023, Syngenta introduced a new glyphosate-based herbicide formulation with enhanced rain fastness and reduced volatility, improving application efficiency in diverse weather conditions.
• In 2023, Corteva Agriscience partnered with leading agricultural research institutions to develop integrated weed management programs incorporating glyphosate with other sustainable herbicide solutions.
