Plant Growth Regulators Market Poised for 7.8% CAGR Growth, Surpassing USD 6.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Plant Growth Regulators Market

Plant Growth Regulators Market Expands as Demand for High-Quality Crops and Sustainable Farming Practices Rises.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plant Growth Regulators Market size was valued at USD 3.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of rising demand for high-yield crops, and the implementation of government policies promoting the use of bio-based and eco-friendly plant growth regulators (PGRs).Key Market DriversA major driver of the plant growth regulators market is the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and the need for higher crop productivity. Plant growth regulators, including auxins, gibberellins, and cytokinins, play a vital role in enhancing crop yields by improving root growth, seed germination, and stress resistance.Additionally, the shift towards organic and bio-based agricultural inputs has contributed significantly to market expansion. With concerns over the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, farmers are increasingly opting for bio-based plant growth regulators to enhance crop quality while maintaining soil health.The rising global demand for food due to population growth is another key factor fueling the market. Governments across various countries are implementing policies and subsidies to encourage the use of plant growth regulators, thereby supporting sustainable farming and reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals.Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and the development of innovative plant growth regulator formulations with enhanced efficiency and eco-friendly properties are boosting their adoption across multiple crop segments, including cereals, pulses, fruits, and vegetables.Get a Sample Report of Plant Growth Regulators Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3622 Key Players:• Bayer AG• BASF SE• DuPont• DSM• Nestle• Biosynth Carbosynth• Syngenta AG• Nufarm Ltd.• Corteva, Inc.• UPL Limited• Tata Chemicals Ltd.• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.• FMC Corporation• Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd• Dextra LaboratoriesSegmental AnalysisBy Type• Cytokinin• Gibberellins• Auxins• Ethylene• OthersIn 2023, the Cytokinins segment accounted for the largest share of the market, holding approximately 36%. Cytokinins are widely used for cell division, shoot initiation, and delaying leaf senescence, making them essential for increasing crop yield and extending the shelf life of harvested crops. The growing preference for cytokinins in horticulture and floriculture applications is further propelling segment growth.The Auxins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Auxins are extensively used in root initiation, fruit development, and stress response management, making them crucial for modern farming practices. Increasing R&D activities focusing on auxin-based biostimulants are expected to drive this segment.By Crop Type• Cereals & Grains• Fruits & Vegetables• Oilseeds & Pulses• Turf & Ornamentals• OthersIn 2023, the Fruits & Vegetables segment held the largest market share, accounting for approximately34%. The high demand for fruits and vegetables, coupled with the need for increased shelf life and enhanced visual appeal, is driving the adoption of plant growth regulators in this segment.The Cereals & Grains segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing global consumption of wheat, rice, and maize. The use of plant growth regulators in cereals ensures improved grain quality and stress tolerance, making them a preferred choice among farmers.By Formulation• Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules• Solutions• Wettable PowdersBy Function• Plant Growth Promoters• Plant Growth InhibitorsThe Plant Growth Promoters segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a share of approximately 68%. This segment includes gibberellins, auxins, and cytokinins, which stimulate plant growth and enhance physiological processes. With the growing trend of organic farming, plant growth promoters are gaining widespread adoption in sustainable agriculture.The Plant Growth Inhibitors segment is expected to experience notable growth, particularly in floriculture and fruit production. Inhibitors such as abscisic acid and ethylene are crucial in controlling fruit ripening, flower development, and plant dormancy, making them indispensable in commercial farming.Buy Full Research Report on Plant Growth Regulators Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3622 Regional AnalysisAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific leads the Plant Growth Regulators Market, accounting for approximately42% of the global share in 2023. The dominance of this region is attributed to the high adoption rate of plant growth regulators in countries like China and India, where agriculture plays a significant role in the economy. Government initiatives promoting sustainable farming and increasing investment in research & development are further propelling market growth in this region.North AmericaNorth America holds a significant share in the market due to the widespread adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and high awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of plant growth regulators. The presence of key market players and ongoing innovations in bio-based PGR formulations contribute to the region’s growth. The United States remains the largest contributor, with substantial investments in organic farming and precision agriculture.Recent Developments• April 2024: BASF introduced a new bio-based plant growth regulator designed to enhance root development and drought resistance in key crops such as wheat and maize.• March 2024: Syngenta launched an advanced cytokinin-based formulation aimed at improving fruit quality and extending shelf life, catering to the increasing demand in the horticulture sector.• February 2024: Bayer AG expanded its plant growth regulator portfolio with a novel auxin-based product tailored for high-value crops, particularly in North America and Europe.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3622 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

