Progress Update on Wahiawā Civic Center: Enhancing Community Services

Posted on Feb 2, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: DAGS.

Wahiawā residents are closer to having a new civic center, after a decades-long wait. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) is overseeing the construction of the Wahiawā Civic Center through its Public Works Division. Public Works Administrator Gordon Wood said, “The project is approximately 40 to 45 percent complete and we’re making good progress on a weekly basis.”

The existing Wahiawā Civic Center had become too small for the needs of the community. Crews broke ground to upgrade the complex in the fall of 2023. The $48 million project on the 2.96-acre Wahiawā Civic Center site, will comprise a two-story Judicial Building, a separate two-story office building for state and city agencies, including a City and County of Honolulu Satellite City Hall and on-site parking.

The work will involve redeveloping the existing Wahiawā Public Library, which is right behind the site. It will become a new Resource and Education Center facility.

State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, a native son of Wahiawā and Chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, has long pushed for a centralized building that would consolidate government service for central O‘ahu and the North Shore.

DAGS Director and State Comptroller Keith Regan said, “This is a wonderful example of government collaboration to support citizens. We’re pleased to help bring a project to life that will have such a meaningful impact on the Wahiawā and North Shore communities.”

The estimated completion date is December 2025, with occupancy anticipated in May 2026.