Industrial Pumps Market Size to Hit $ 87.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider
Industrial Pumps Market Expands with Advances in Efficiency, Sustainability, and Compliance with Evolving Environmental Regulations.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Pumps Market Size was valued at USD 55.95 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 87.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.92% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Growth and Trends in the Industrial Pumps Market: Advancements in Efficiency, Sustainability, and Automation
The industrial pumps market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient fluid handling solutions across industries like oil and gas, water treatment, chemicals, and food processing. These pumps play a crucial role in transferring liquids, slurries, and gases with various applications in manufacturing, processing, and infrastructure sectors. As industries emphasize automation and energy efficiency, pump technologies have evolved to offer smarter, more energy-efficient solutions. The market is seeing a shift towards advanced materials and designs to enhance durability, reliability, and reduce maintenance costs.
A key trend driving the market is the growing adoption of centrifugal pumps, known for their efficiency in handling high volumes of liquid at varying pressures. Additionally, the rise in demand for sewage treatment, wastewater management, and industrial fluid handling applications is fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability is prompting manufacturers to develop eco-friendly pumps that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.
Get a Sample Report of Industrial Pumps Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1191
Key Players:
• Atlas Copco AB: (Industrial Equipment and Compressors)
• Ebara Corporation: (Pumps and Fluid Systems)
• Flowserve Corporation: (Pumps, Valves, and Seals)
• Grundfos Holding A/S: (Pumps and Pump Systems)
• ITT Inc.: (Pump Systems and Fluid Management)
• KSB SE & Co. KGaA: (Pumps and Valves)
• Sulzer Ltd.: (Pumps and Mixing Solutions)
• The Gorman-Rupp Company: (Pumps and Pumping Systems)
• The Weir Group Plc: (Mining and Oil & Gas Pumps)
• Xylem Inc.: (Water and Wastewater Solutions)
• Pentair plc: (Water Treatment and Filtration Systems)
• Schneider Electric: (Pump Control Solutions)
• SPX Flow: (Pumps and Fluid Handling)
• National Oilwell Varco: (Oilfield Equipment and Pumps)
• Honeywell International Inc.: (Fluid Control Solutions)
• Kohler Co.: (Water and Wastewater Pumps)
• Eaton Corporation: (Fluid Power and Pump Solutions)
• Cameron International: (Schlumberger) (Pump Systems for Oil & Gas)
• Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: (Submersible Pumps)
• Baker Hughes: (Oilfield Equipment and Pump Systems)
Advancements in Pump Technology: Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability through Smart Integration
Technological advancements in pump design are significantly shaping the industrial pumps market. Smart pumps, integrated with sensors and IoT, enable real-time monitoring, allowing operators to track performance, detect issues early, and optimize energy usage. These innovations help reduce operational downtime, extend pump lifespan, and lower maintenance costs. Additionally, energy-efficient pump designs are becoming more prevalent, driven by the demand for sustainability and cost savings. The adoption of digital tools like predictive maintenance allows for timely interventions before pump failures occur, enhancing overall system reliability. These technologies not only improve efficiency and reduce operational costs but also support industries in meeting environmental goals by minimizing energy consumption and reducing their carbon footprint.
Centrifugal Pumps: Leading the Market in Fluid Management Across Key Industries
By Product Type: The centrifugal pumps segment dominated with the market share over 68.02% in 2023. These pumps are essential for efficiently managing and controlling the flow of liquids, gases, vapors, and other fluids across various industries. Their widespread adoption is attributed to their efficiency and low maintenance requirements. Industries such as water treatment, chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals extensively utilize centrifugal pumps to ensure the effective transportation of fluids. Additionally, these pumps play a crucial role in power generation plants, where they are used to circulate coolant fluids, thereby maintaining optimal operating temperatures and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the power generation process.
North America's Dominance and Europe's Growth in the Industrial Pumps Market
North America region dominated with the market share over 43.12% in 2023. Industrial pumps are extensively used in chemical production, oil refining, and water treatment in this region. Pumps are crucial in these industries for precise fluid handling, ensuring optimal production efficiency. The growing need for energy-efficient and reliable pumps is fueling market growth in North America, with key players focusing on introducing advanced pump solutions to meet the demands of large-scale industrial operations.
Europe is expected to experience significant market growth in the coming years. The region's established industrial sector, particularly in the chemical, power generation, and construction industries, is driving the demand for industrial pumps. The adoption of energy-efficient rotary pumps to mitigate environmental impact and reduce carbon emissions is also contributing to the market's expansion. With stringent environmental regulations, the need for innovative and sustainable pump solutions is higher, boosting the demand for advanced pump technologies in Europe
Buy Full Research Report on Industrial Pumps Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1191
Recent Developments
In January 2024: SPX FLOW launched its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brand's Universal 2 ND Positive Displacement Pump (U2 ND) Series. This new series is designed to offer enhanced reliability and performance across various industrial applications. The U2 ND series surpasses the capabilities of other pump types such as industrial gear, lobe, or progressive cavity pumps, providing better solutions for handling complex industrial pump requirements.
Table of Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Regional Synopsis
2.3 Competitive Summary
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Top-Down Approach
3.2 Bottom-up Approach
3.3. Data Validation
3.4 Primary Interviews
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Analysis
4.2 PESTLE Analysis
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Utilization Rates, by Region, (2020-2023)
5.2 Maintenance and Downtime Metrix
5.3 Manufacturing Output, by Region, (2020-2023)
5.4 Spending on Industrial Pumps, by Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, etc.), 2023
5.5 Technological Advancements and Trends in Smart and Energy-efficient Industrial Pumps (2023)
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region
6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region
6.3 Product Benchmarking
6.4 Strategic Initiatives
6.5 Technological Advancements
6.6 Market Positioning and Branding
7. Industrial Pumps Market Segmentation, By Product Type
7.1 Chapter Overview
7.2 Centrifugal Pumps
7.3 Positive Displacement Pumps
7.4 Reciprocating Pumps
7.5 Rotary Pumps
7.6 Others
8. Industrial Pumps Market Segmentation, by Application
8.1 Chapter Overview
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Chemicals
8.4 Construction
8.5 Power Generation
8.6 Water & Wastewater Treatment
8.7 Others
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1191
About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.