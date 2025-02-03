Fingerprint Sensor Market to Hit USD 6.96 Billion by 2032 Driven by Biometric Payment Solutions

Fingerprint Sensor Market Size & Growth Report

Growing need for secure and efficient biometric authentication, particularly in mobile devices and payment systems, is driving the fingerprint sensor market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Fingerprint Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.65 % over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Technological Advancements and Broader Adoption Fuel Growth in the Fingerprint Sensor MarketThe fingerprint sensor market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by technological advancements and broader adoption across various sectors. In 2023, the integration of AI in biometric sensors increased from 8% to 19%, significantly enhancing their accuracy and reliability. Innovations such as ultrasonic and transparent sensors enable fingerprint recognition through materials like glass and metal, fostering new device designs. As smartphone penetration and contactless payments rise, biometric payment solutions are expanding rapidly, particularly in regions like the UAE and Europe, further driving growth in the fingerprint sensor market.The fingerprint sensor market is expanding, driven by the adoption of capacitive and ultrasonic sensors in mobile devices and IoT applications.By TypeThe capacitive fingerprint sensor segment accounted for approximately 47% of the fingerprint sensor market in 2023, driven by its widespread adoption in smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics. Known for its high accuracy, fast response times, and reliability, capacitive sensors work by measuring electrical charge from fingerprint ridges and valleys, providing superior image quality and resistance to wear and tear.The ultrasonic sensor segment is poised for rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, propelled by increasing demand for advanced biometric authentication. Unlike capacitive sensors, ultrasonic sensors create 3D fingerprint images, enabling recognition in challenging conditions and integration under thicker materials, making them ideal for sleek devices.By ApplicationIn 2023, the smartphones and tablets segment led the fingerprint sensor market, capturing around 55% of the market share. This dominance is driven by the growing adoption of biometric authentication in mobile devices for secure, fast, and reliable user access. As smartphone manufacturers innovate, integrating fingerprint sensors into displays and enhancing security features, the demand remains strong. The trend of bezel-less and edge-to-edge displays further boosts the use of in-display sensors.The IoT and Other Applications segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of IoT devices requiring secure authentication and data protection.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2099 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeOpticalCapacitiveThermalUltrasonicBy ApplicationSmartphones/TabletsLaptopsSmartcardsIoT and Other ApplicationsBy End User IndustriesMilitary and DefenseConsumer ElectronicsBFSIGovernmentOther End-user IndustriesAsia-Pacific Dominates, North America Rises in Fingerprint Sensor Market GrowthIn 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the fingerprint sensor market with a 44% share, driven by rapid technological advancements, high smartphone penetration, and widespread adoption of biometric authentication systems across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with China leading due to strong government support and high IoT device usage, while Japan and South Korea focus on security in banking, healthcare, and consumer electronics, further bolstered by the growing adoption of fingerprint sensors in mobile payments, wearables, and automotive applications,North America emerged as the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, fueled by technological innovations, increased use of biometric authentication in mobile payments, and heightened security concerns, with major contributions from the U.S. and Canada as companies like Apple and Google integrate fingerprint sensors into devices, alongside the rising demand for secure identification systems in banking, healthcare, and government sectors, with the growing IoT market and push for data privacy driving further growth.Purchase Single User PDF of Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2099 Recent Development-On 29 November 2024, The iQOO Neo10 series now integrates the advanced Goodix ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, making ultrasonic unlocking a standard feature. 