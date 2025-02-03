Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Grows with Cloud Adoption Data Protection Remote Work and Regional Expansion

The Cloud Disaster Recovery Market, valued at USD 9.7 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 71.8 Bn by 2032, growing at a 24.94% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the Cloud Disaster Recovery market is driven by increasing cloud adoption and the rising need for data protection and business continuity. Additionally, the demand for scalable, cost-effective, and flexible recovery solutions is accelerating market expansion.The Cloud Disaster Recovery Market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 71.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.94% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1540 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery- Microsoft - Azure Site Recovery- IBM - IBM Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)- Google Cloud - Google Cloud Backup and DR- VMware - VMware Site Recovery- Dell Technologies - Dell EMC Data Protection Suite- Cisco Systems - Cisco HyperFlex Disaster Recovery- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - HPE GreenLake Disaster Recovery- Oracle - Oracle Cloud Disaster Recovery- Commvault - Commvault Backup & Disaster Recovery- Veeam Software - Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator- Zerto - Zerto for Disaster Recovery- Acronis - Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud- Veritas Technologies - Veritas Resiliency Platform- Carbonite (OpenText) - Carbonite Server Backup- Datto (Kaseya) - Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure- Unitrends - Unitrends Backup and Disaster Recovery- Sungard Availability Services - Managed Disaster Recovery Services- Rackspace Technology - Rackspace DRaaS- Hitachi Vantara - Hitachi Cloud Disaster Recovery ServiceCloud Disaster Recovery Market Grows with Rising Cloud Adoption and Data Protection NeedsIncreasing adoption of cloud computing among industries has spurred the growth of the Cloud Disaster Recovery (CDR) market, as does the demand for data protection and business continuity. With the increase in cyber threats, natural disasters, and system failures that businesses are experiencing today, the recovery of critical data and applications within minutes has become a must-have. Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery is a cost-effective, scalable, and flexible solution for disaster recovery as compared to an on-premises disaster recovery infrastructure. They enable organizations to continue conducting business while keeping downtime to a minimum, regardless of any unexpected disruptions.Remote Work and Digital Transformation Drive Demand for Efficient Cloud Disaster RecoveryIn addition, the expansion of remote work and digital transformation initiatives is also driving demand for cloud disaster recovery solutions. With businesses adopting cloud applications and virtual environments, the demand for reliable recovery solutions must continue to grow. With cloud disaster recovery, organizations can rapidly recover all of their operations, including those associated with mission-critical applications and routine data. On the other hand, automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are also taking away a lot of the human errors in this place by automating disaster recoveries as well be making them more efficient.Lead Management Dominates Cloud Disaster Recovery Market with Data Management and SMEs RisingBy Application: Lead management dominated the Cloud Disaster Recovery market in 2023 owing to the ability to identify and nurture high-quality prospects. Because companies are still all too aware that efficient lead tracking, segmentation, and conversion are key to sales success, lead management is rightfully an area of focus as well.Data management will be growing at the fastest CAGR between from 2024-2032. With the rise in the volume of customer data businesses have to handle, data management solutions are critical in keeping this data organized, and safe, and providing coverage by utilizing it.By Organization Size: Large enterprises held the largest market share in the Cloud Disaster Recovery market in 2023 due to their extensive data needs, complex IT infrastructure, and larger disaster recovery solution budgets. Such organizations may have critical needs for business continuity and will be more willing to invest in an all-inclusive, scale-out cloud recovery system.SME is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2024–2032 as cloud technology becomes available and affordable. Cloud disaster recovery solutions are also gaining traction in the small-medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, providing operational resilience while eliminating the excessive financial burden from traditional disaster recovery methods.Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Segmentation:By Service Type- Data Protection- Real-Time Replication- Backup & Recovery- Professional ServicesBy Deployment- Private- Hybrid- PublicBy Organization Size- Large Enterprises- Small & Medium EnterprisesBy End - Use- BFSI- Retail and Goods- Government and Public Sector- Manufacturing- Healthcare and Life Sciences- Media and Entertainment- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1540 North America Leads Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Growth with Asia Pacific Poised for SurgeIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest Cloud Disaster Recovery market share, owing to its well-established technological infrastructure, presence of major cloud service providers, and adoption of cloud computing solutions. Businesses across the region, especially within data-sensitive sectors such as finance, healthcare, and IT, have strong data protection requirements and a focus on business continuity. In addition, the presence of regulatory growth in North America including the GDPR for example in the U.S. has pushed businesses to choose cloud disaster recovery solutions to comply with and protect sensitive data.Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest CAGR of 32.4% from 2024-2032 driven by rapid digital transformation in emerging economies of China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the disaster recovery solutions market in the region include increasing cloud adoption, awareness of disaster recovery solutions, and an increase in small and medium enterprises in the region. In addition, regional governments are also investing in cloud infrastructure, augmenting the need for dependable yet affordable disaster recovery solutions for governments.Recent Developments:- In September 2024, Google Cloud expanded its Backup and Disaster Recovery service with the introduction of immutable backup vaults, enhancing protection against data loss and cyber threats.- In March 2024, VMware launched VMware Live Recovery, a unified disaster recovery solution that integrates cyber recovery for VMware Cloud Foundation with low RPOs and flexible scaling.- In September 2024, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's Full Stack Disaster Recovery expanded its built-in capabilities to support additional Oracle Database services and OCI Object Storage.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cloud-disaster-recovery-market-1540 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Segmentation, by Service Type8. Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Segmentation, by Deployment9. Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Segmentation, by Organization Size10. Cloud Disaster Recovery Market Segmentation, by End-Use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.