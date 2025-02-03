XS.com Empowers VIP Traders with Next-Generation AI Technology

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2025 / Business News / -- XS .com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, proudly announces the launch of “AI Insights,” an AI-powered personal trading insights tool designed to detect hidden biases and patterns in the trading history using behavioral AI.“XS AI Insights,” powered by the Hoc-Trade TradeMedic AI, combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver transformative trading insights. This innovative system will be offered to XS VIP clients at no additional cost, underscoring XS.com ’s commitment to empowering traders, enhancing their experience, and setting a new benchmark for technological innovation in the online trading industry.“XS AI Insights” is more than a tool—it’s a revolution in trading. Built with state-of-the-art technology, it equips traders with advanced features to improve decision-making, manage risks effectively, and unlock untapped opportunities.The system integrates seamlessly into the trading process, helping traders stay ahead of the curve. By identifying toxic trading behaviors such as revenge trading or overtrading, it offers actionable insights that promote a disciplined and rational approach. This unprecedented transparency ensures the development of sustainable and effective trading strategies over time.Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of XS.com, commented:“At XS.com, innovation is at the core of everything we do. This AI-powered system represents a bold step forward in redefining the trading experience. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we are equipping traders with the tools to navigate markets confidently and achieve their goals in an ever-evolving financial landscape.”The AI system’s intelligent algorithms analyze market trends and data patterns to uncover opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed, giving traders a competitive edge. It also addresses common holding period biases, such as clinging to loss trades for too long or prematurely exiting winning trades. The system generates holistic insights for the trader, including trade timing, strategy, behavioral biases, risk management, and more. By providing actionable feedback, the system refines portfolio management techniques and enhances profitability.Jonas Schleypen, Co-founder & CEO of Hoc-Trade, added:“We’re delighted to collaborate with a global market leader like XS.com. This partnership enables XS.com’s clients worldwide to access a unique AI-powered personal trading insights system. It also reflects XS.com’s dedication to driving innovation and raising the bar in financial services.”By delivering real-time, personalized insights and solutions tailored to individual trading styles, the system reinforces XS.com’s position as a forward-thinking leader in the financial services sector. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technological advancements into its offerings, ensuring clients are equipped with the resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing market.XS Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

