Global Cementitious Grout Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cementitious grout market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from approximately USD 10.87 billion in 2023 to USD 14.7 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.
Market Drivers
Several factors are contributing to this growth:
Infrastructure Development: Governmental support for infrastructure projects globally is a significant driver. The infrastructure segment, valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032, showcasing ongoing investment in public works and the need for durable cementitious solutions.
Residential and Commercial Construction: The residential segment typically drives demand due to increased housing constructions and renovations, reflecting the growing trend of home improvement.
Market Challenges
Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges:
Fluctuating Raw Material Costs: Variations in the prices of raw materials can impact pricing strategies and profit margins within the cementitious grout market.
Segment Insights
The market is segmented based on application:
Infrastructure: Valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023, this segment plays a crucial role in the market, especially with governmental support for infrastructure projects globally. It is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032.
Mining: With a valuation of USD 2.2 billion in 2023, this segment is essential due to the specialized requirements for underground applications and remediative solutions to ensure safety and efficiency in mining operations. It is expected to increase to USD 2.8 billion by 2032.
Waterproofing: Although the smallest segment at USD 0.97 billion in 2023, it is gaining traction and is projected to grow to USD 1.7 billion by 2032, driven by heightened awareness of the importance of moisture protection in construction and infrastructure projects.
Regional Outlook
The market's regional dynamics are as follows:
North America: Dominating the market, valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2032. This region's significant demand is influenced by ongoing construction activities and infrastructure development.
Europe: Holding a valuation of USD 2.67 billion in 2023, expected to grow to USD 3.45 billion by 2032, driven by the growing trend of green building practices.
Asia-Pacific: Valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and anticipated to rise to USD 4.0 billion, gaining traction due to rapid urbanization and industrialization.
Key Companies in the Global Cementitious Grout Market
Sika AG
BASF SE
Mapei S.p.A.
Fosroc International Ltd.
Ardex GmbH
Latest Industry Updates
The market is witnessing ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the performance characteristics of cementitious grouts, such as improved flowability, reduced shrinkage, and increased durability. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing eco-friendly grout formulations to meet the rising demand for sustainable construction materials.
Cementitious Grout Market Segmentation Analysis
By Type
Pre-Mixed Grout
Ready-to-Use Grout
Powder Grout
By Application
Infrastructure
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Mining
Waterproofing
By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Retail
Online Sales
By Regional Outlook
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
