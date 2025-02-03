Global Cementitious Grout Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The cementitious grout market is experiencing growth driven by increasing modernization and technological advancements in construction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cementitious grout market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from approximately USD 10.87 billion in 2023 to USD 14.7 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3443

Market Drivers

Several factors are contributing to this growth:

Infrastructure Development: Governmental support for infrastructure projects globally is a significant driver. The infrastructure segment, valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032, showcasing ongoing investment in public works and the need for durable cementitious solutions.

Residential and Commercial Construction: The residential segment typically drives demand due to increased housing constructions and renovations, reflecting the growing trend of home improvement.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges:

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs: Variations in the prices of raw materials can impact pricing strategies and profit margins within the cementitious grout market.

Segment Insights

The market is segmented based on application:

Infrastructure: Valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023, this segment plays a crucial role in the market, especially with governmental support for infrastructure projects globally. It is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032.

Mining: With a valuation of USD 2.2 billion in 2023, this segment is essential due to the specialized requirements for underground applications and remediative solutions to ensure safety and efficiency in mining operations. It is expected to increase to USD 2.8 billion by 2032.

Waterproofing: Although the smallest segment at USD 0.97 billion in 2023, it is gaining traction and is projected to grow to USD 1.7 billion by 2032, driven by heightened awareness of the importance of moisture protection in construction and infrastructure projects.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/3443

Regional Outlook

The market's regional dynamics are as follows:

North America: Dominating the market, valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2032. This region's significant demand is influenced by ongoing construction activities and infrastructure development.

Europe: Holding a valuation of USD 2.67 billion in 2023, expected to grow to USD 3.45 billion by 2032, driven by the growing trend of green building practices.

Asia-Pacific: Valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and anticipated to rise to USD 4.0 billion, gaining traction due to rapid urbanization and industrialization.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cementitious-grout-market

Key Companies in the Global Cementitious Grout Market

Sika AG

BASF SE

Mapei S.p.A.

Fosroc International Ltd.

Ardex GmbH

Latest Industry Updates

The market is witnessing ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the performance characteristics of cementitious grouts, such as improved flowability, reduced shrinkage, and increased durability. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing eco-friendly grout formulations to meet the rising demand for sustainable construction materials.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3443

Cementitious Grout Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Pre-Mixed Grout

Ready-to-Use Grout

Powder Grout

By Application

Infrastructure

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Mining

Waterproofing

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail

Online Sales

By Regional Outlook

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.