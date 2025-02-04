Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Status, Contributing to Dubai's Accessibility Movement, awarded by IBCCES.

As a proud advocate for inclusive hospitality, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts strives to be a welcoming destination for all travelers, including autistic individuals” — Faiek El Saadani, General Manager

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection joins the movement towards helping the community and earns the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This certification is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to ensuring their services are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Through this certification process, the staff received training to best equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to provide a great experience for autistic guests and their families.

“As a proud advocate for inclusive hospitality, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts strives to be a welcoming destination for all travelers, including autistic individuals,” says Faiek El Saadani, general manager at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels. “Our Polynesian-themed resort, located within the vibrant Dubai Parks and Resorts, provides a secure and enjoyable environment where every family can relax and create unforgettable moments. Our staff is well-trained to support autistic guests, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable, valued, and well cared for through thoughtfully designed spaces and modern features."

The hotel is dedicated to providing accessible accommodations for all guests, featuring accessible on-site and van parking, elevators, and routes leading to various amenities, including the pool, business center, fitness center, and restaurants. Guest rooms are equipped with mobility-friendly features such as roll-in showers, adjustable shower wands, non-slip grab rails, and hearing-accessible options. Additional amenities include visual alerts, lever handles, and safety features like deadbolts and secondary locks, ensuring a secure and comfortable stay.

The hotel’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

As part of the certification, IBCCES performed an on-site assessment of the hotel to provide recommendations and sensory guides. These guides will enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the hotel such as noise level, lighting and impact on other senses, so informed decisions can be made prior to entering an area.



“Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, stands as a gateway to some of Dubai's most exciting attractions and theme parks, making it essential for them to be certified as a Certified Autism Center™” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “This designation ensures that every visitor, including those who are autistic and sensory-sensitive, can enjoy a fully accessible and inclusive experience. By prioritizing accessibility, Lapita not only enhances its reputation as a premier destination but also reinforces the importance of accommodating all families in their journey to create unforgettable memories.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

About Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

LAPITA hotel is the UAE’s only Pacific island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination.

An award-winning hotel, Lapita has been recognized in the Bayut - Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 as the Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai, reinforcing its position as a unique and exceptional destination.

With 504 rooms including 60 suites and three villas, four food and beverage outlets, two lagoon-style pools with a lazy river, spa and health club, plus an impressive kid’s club, Lapita is the perfect destination to make unforgettable memories with the family. Every detail of LAPITA hotel is made with the magic of Polynesia in its soul and the spirit of ‘aloha’ in its service, transporting guests to a tropical island on arrival. From the thatched-roof to the bamboo-lined ceilings and tribal furnishings, every detail is authentic.

The hotel offers a dedicated conference center with a 710sqm ballroom, as well as six meeting rooms and event facilities for companies who don’t want to do business as usual.

LAPITA is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of individual, independent hotels selected by Marriott for their ability to create one-of-a-kind guest memories through enriching travel experiences. The hotel’s name was inspired by the prehistoric Pacific Ocean people and their journey and settlement into the islands, known as the Lapita movement.

