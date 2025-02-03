Global Calcium Carbide Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research
Furthermore, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging countries increases the demand for building materials and related services.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcium carbide market is experiencing steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 16.75 billion in 2024 to USD 24.09 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3441
Market Drivers
The rising production of acetylene and its derivatives is a key factor driving market growth. Calcium carbide is essential in producing acetylene gas, which serves as a precursor for various chemicals and is widely used in welding and metal fabrication. Additionally, the expansion of the steel industry, where calcium carbide is utilized as a desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent, contributes to the increasing demand.
Market Challenges
Despite positive growth trends, the market faces challenges such as environmental concerns related to the production process and the handling of by-products. Stringent environmental regulations may impact production practices, necessitating investments in cleaner technologies and sustainable processes. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices can affect profit margins for manufacturers.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/3441
Segment Insights
The acetylene gas segment holds a significant share of the market, driven by its extensive use in chemical synthesis and welding applications. In terms of end-use industries, the chemicals sector dominates due to the broad application of acetylene derivatives. The metallurgy segment is also experiencing growth, with a notable CAGR of 5.7%, attributed to the increasing use of calcium carbide in steel production.
Regional Outlook
Asia-Pacific leads the market, accounting for approximately 88.5% of the global share in 2021. This dominance is due to rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, where there is substantial growth in the steel and chemical industries. North America is also witnessing significant growth, with the U.S. market projected to reach USD 90.97 million by 2032, driven by the recovery of the steel industry and advancements in chemical manufacturing.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcium-carbide-market
Key Companies in the Global Calcium Carbide Market
Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co. Ltd
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd
Hongda Xingye Co. Ltd
China Salt Inner Mongolia Chemical Co. Ltd
Ningxia Jinyuyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd
Latest Industry Updates
In Q3 2024, North America experienced a 20% increase in calcium carbide prices compared to Q3 2023, driven by strong demand from downstream industries such as PVC.
In Q3 2024, the Asia-Pacific region saw a decrease in calcium carbide prices due to weak demand from downstream sectors and high inventory levels.
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3441
Calcium Carbide Market Segmentation Analysis
By Application
Acetylene Gas
Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agent
Reducing Agent
Others
By End-Use Industry
Chemicals
Metallurgy
Steel Manufacturing
Others
By Regional Outlook
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.