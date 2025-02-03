Global Calcium Carbide Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging countries increases the demand for building materials and related services.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcium carbide market is experiencing steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 16.75 billion in 2024 to USD 24.09 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

Market Drivers

The rising production of acetylene and its derivatives is a key factor driving market growth. Calcium carbide is essential in producing acetylene gas, which serves as a precursor for various chemicals and is widely used in welding and metal fabrication. Additionally, the expansion of the steel industry, where calcium carbide is utilized as a desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent, contributes to the increasing demand.

Market Challenges

Despite positive growth trends, the market faces challenges such as environmental concerns related to the production process and the handling of by-products. Stringent environmental regulations may impact production practices, necessitating investments in cleaner technologies and sustainable processes. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices can affect profit margins for manufacturers.

Segment Insights

The acetylene gas segment holds a significant share of the market, driven by its extensive use in chemical synthesis and welding applications. In terms of end-use industries, the chemicals sector dominates due to the broad application of acetylene derivatives. The metallurgy segment is also experiencing growth, with a notable CAGR of 5.7%, attributed to the increasing use of calcium carbide in steel production.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the market, accounting for approximately 88.5% of the global share in 2021. This dominance is due to rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, where there is substantial growth in the steel and chemical industries. North America is also witnessing significant growth, with the U.S. market projected to reach USD 90.97 million by 2032, driven by the recovery of the steel industry and advancements in chemical manufacturing.

Key Companies in the Global Calcium Carbide Market

Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co. Ltd

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

Hongda Xingye Co. Ltd

China Salt Inner Mongolia Chemical Co. Ltd

Ningxia Jinyuyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Latest Industry Updates

In Q3 2024, North America experienced a 20% increase in calcium carbide prices compared to Q3 2023, driven by strong demand from downstream industries such as PVC.

In Q3 2024, the Asia-Pacific region saw a decrease in calcium carbide prices due to weak demand from downstream sectors and high inventory levels.

Calcium Carbide Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Acetylene Gas

Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agent

Reducing Agent

Others

By End-Use Industry

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Steel Manufacturing

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



