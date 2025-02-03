Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research
The need for green buildings is growing as people become more conscious of environmental issues.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global building insulation materials market is poised for significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 37.56 billion in 2024 to USD 71.85 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
This growth is driven by increasing awareness of energy efficiency, stringent building codes, and the rising trend of sustainable construction practices.
Market Drivers
The surge in urbanization and the consequent rise in construction activities have heightened the demand for effective insulation solutions. Building insulation materials play a crucial role in enhancing energy efficiency by reducing heat loss or gain, thereby lowering energy consumption and associated costs. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent building codes and energy efficiency standards, further propelling the adoption of insulation materials. Additionally, the growing emphasis on green buildings and sustainable construction practices is fostering the use of eco-friendly insulation materials.
Market Challenges
Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and the environmental impact of certain insulation materials. The production of some traditional insulation materials involves high energy consumption and the release of greenhouse gases, prompting a shift towards more sustainable alternatives. Moreover, the initial installation costs of high-performance insulation systems can be a deterrent for some builders and homeowners, especially in developing regions.
Segment Insights
The market is segmented based on material type, application, and end-use sector. Foamed plastics, including polyurethane and polystyrene, are anticipated to witness substantial growth due to their superior insulating properties and versatility. In terms of application, wall insulation holds a significant share, driven by the need to maintain indoor thermal comfort and comply with energy efficiency regulations. The residential sector is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing focus on energy conservation in households and the rising number of new housing projects.
Regional Outlook
Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate, attributed to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and supportive government initiatives promoting energy-efficient building practices. North America and Europe also hold substantial market shares, driven by established construction industries and stringent energy efficiency regulations.
Key Companies in the Global Building Insulation Materials Market
BASF SE
GAF Insulation Corporation
Dow Inc.
Knauf Insulation
Rockwool International A/S
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Owens Corning Inc.
GlassRock Insulation Company SAE
Lloyd Insulations Limited
Kingspan Group Plc.
Covestro AG
Beijing New Building Insulation Type
Johns Manville
Cabot Corporation
Aspen Aerogels Inc.
Huntsman International LLC
CNBM Group Co. Ltd.
Latest Industry Updates
In August 2024, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisition of a leading insulation materials manufacturer to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in sustainable building solutions.
In July 2024, BASF SE introduced a new line of eco-friendly insulation materials made from renewable resources, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable construction products.
Building Insulation Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
By Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2034)
Foamed Plastics
Mineral Wool
Fiberglass
Others
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2034)
Wall Insulation
Roof Insulation
Floor Insulation
Others
By End-Use Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2034)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2024-2034)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
