Rhino Acquires Asset Management Platform for Specialized Users

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RhinoWare a leading Protech system provider for work order maintenance and vendor management announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Taza Systems , LLC, further solidifying its position as a material player in residential real estate enterprise software. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in RhinoWare's strategic vision, aimed at achieving substantial growth and expanding its product offerings across multiple disciplines. Solutions now include field services, single-family rental, build for rent, REO, fix & flip, property management and financial services.Strategic Vision and Financial GrowthThe acquisition of Taza Systems positions RhinoWare as a market leader with unique strengths and domain expertise in a wide variety of work order solutions. Underpinned by a diversified national product portfolio that spans industries and clients, this strategic move supports RhinoWare's bold ambitions. The new, larger company will be able to scale and achieve significant revenue and profit growth during 2025-26.“The integration of Taza Systems into RhinoWareIT is a yet another step forward that will position the company as a leader in real estate technology. I have no doubt that the combined strength of our teams, along with a shared vision for innovation and excellence, will drive tremendous value for our customers for years to come,” said Lawrence Duffin, CEO of Taza Systems.“We are thrilled to integrate Taza Systems into our portfolio and leverage our combined expertise to accelerate expansion,” said Paul Dauterive, CEO of RhinoWare. “The support from our board and the addition of a new investor has been instrumental in making this acquisition possible. We are now poised to cross develop proven features and deliver substantially more value to the systems diverse stakeholders.”Operational and Financial ExecutionWith the acquisition now complete, the integration of the two entities is underway. 2025 will be pivotal as RhinoWare ramps up operations and realizes cost optimizations that will benefit its loyal client base.Leadership and Future OutlookThe newly combined entity will be led by Jared Walsh, COO of Rhino Asset Intelligence.“Our growing and experienced technical and management teams are committed to maintaining the company’s focus on delivering value to its asset management customers and nationwide vendor networks. The ability to rapidly innovate with the combined platforms will be powerful.”"We are excited to welcome the talented team at Taza as we embark on this new chapter of expansion and innovation. Our shared DNA and commitment to excellence will allow us to grow in a sustainable way."About RhinoWareRhinoWare Holdings, LLC is a software platform firm that specializes in elevating technology-driven businesses. Since its launch, RhinoWare’s strong commitment to R&D has yielded several dozen technology features annually, making it one of the most active in the technology services industry. The firm targets investments in opportunities where its deep domain knowledge and operational expertise can help service companies realize their full potential.For More information about RhinoWare IT, please https://rhinowareit.com/ About Taza SystemsTaza Systems, LLC focuses on building software products that blend with each other for a seamless workflow, offering the real estate asset management industry a suite of productivity tools. With a long track record of success, Taza Systems has introduced many technology firsts for managing REO, fix and flip, property rental and disposition. Using Taza software, lending or investment organizations can intelligently manage operational processes by leveraging best-of-breed task plans and workflows tools that measurably improve outcomes.For more information about Taza Systems services, please visit https://tazasystems.com/

