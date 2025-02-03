Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to Reach USD 18,387.19 Million By 2027, Top Impacting Factors

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunoprotein is a protein that possesses immunological activity, which provides immunity against pathogenic organisms or substances. High prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, allergies, urological disorders, and orthopedic diseases majorly drives the market. However, stringent regulatory framework with regards to immunoprotein diagnostic tests is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was valued at $10,136.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $18,387.19 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. Immunoproteins are the proteins used as a target for immunological probes or therapies. The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is segmented based on type, application, technology, and geography. Based on technology, the market is classified into radioimmunoassay, immunoturbidity assay, chemiluminescence assay, immunoprotein electrophoresis, enzyme-based immunoassay, and immunofluorescence assay. The enzyme-based immunoassay segment held the largest share of one-third in 2016, owing to wide application of enzyme-based immunoassay. They are fabricated from certain building blocks that are arbitrarily joined together and put through hypermutation. This is how an almost inestimable variation of antibodies can be formed from a finite number of genes. Procuring explicit antibodies cells for two weeks; in the meantime, the body becomes reliant on innate immunity. Once an antibody reaction has been parched on, the immune system dredges up that pathogen for the rest of our life. Simulated exposure to antigens from immunisation can safeguard one from infections and can act as one of the most efficient weapons against contagious diseases.Nowadays, building up immunity should become a pivotal concern for one and all. We live in an era when we hardly get any time to follow hale and hearty routines. And, when we are not in a proper dietary habit, we also don’t get the required portion of nutrition. Inadequate sleep and debauching on unhealthy, junk food do have an appalling impact on our immunity and with such indecorous habit on board, the system becomes frail and feeble. A body with weakened immunity becomes highly prone to attack from bacteria and that’s how one is caught with viral flu, common cold, and flu. Key Findings Of The Study
By type, the immunoglobulin diagnostic tests segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 25.48% of the share, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.
By application, the infectious disease testing segment accounted for the highest share of 22.93% in 2019.
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay technology dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 65.27% during the analysis period.
North America accounted for the highest share of 40.56% in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.
U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American immunoprotein diagnostic testing market, accounting for 87.23% share in 2019.
Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the analysis period, registering a CAGR of 7.7%.
China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the Asia-Pacific immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

North America held the lion's share
By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in demand for quick diagnostic services to detect chronic diseases, ongoing trend of preventive healthcare, and rise in the number of drug abuse and allergy cases. However, the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region.
Major market players
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Abcam PLC
Diasorin
Danaher Corporation
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Enzo Life Sciences
Siemens Healthcare
Roche Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

