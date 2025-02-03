Circuits Integrated Hellas Selected as Laureate for Paris Space Week 2025 Innovation Challenge

CIH to Pitch Disruptive Technology to Global Leaders in the Space Industry

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuits Integrated Hellas (CIH), a pioneering innovator in advanced satellite communication (SatCom) technology, has been selected as a laureate startup to compete in the Innovation Challenge at Paris Space Week 2025 (PSW), taking place February 4-5 at Espace Champerret. As one of a handful of promising startups chosen for the challenge due to their technology’s potential to play a disruptive role in the space sector, CIH will present its groundbreaking flat panel antenna (FPA) chip solution to a group of the world’s top space industry contractors and investors.

CIH’s proprietary FPA approach combines III-V compound semiconductors with silicon in a three-dimensional (3D) package, enabling lightweight, cost-efficient, and high-performance antenna systems tailored for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite applications. The FPA chip design is executed within a compact system-in-package (SiP) and antenna-in-package (AiP) configuration, housing III-V antenna front ends and silicon circuitry in a minimized footprint.

The prestigious PSW Innovation Challenge elevates visibility for promising innovations in aerospace technology while fostering collaboration between participants and key aerospace industry stakeholders. Following a rigorous evaluation process laureates are selected to give quick, high-level live presentations that explain their ideas and demonstrate their potential impact for the space industry. This year’s challenge will be held on February 4 at 3:00 p.m.

“Our selection for the Innovation Challenge underscores the value of our mission to reshape the future of satellite communications by making advanced, high-efficiency FPA chips accessible to the SatCom industry,” said Paolo Fioravanti, CEO and co-founder of CIH. “We are honored to be part of this event and to the opportunities it affords for potential funding, partnerships, and further development opportunities in the aerospace sector.”

CIH’s 3D chip stacking technology reduces antenna weight and size by 60% compared to traditional FPA chipsets, dramatically improving scalability and cost-effectiveness – both critical for the growing demands of LEO satellite deployment. In addition to participating in the Innovation Challenge, CIH will present “Semiconductor Innovation for the Satellite Sector” during the general conference program on February 4. Attendees can learn more about the company and its transformative roadmap for next-generation satellite communications by visiting CIH in booth E02 at Paris Space Week.

This recognition follows CIH’s recent selection – from among more than 200 applicants – as one of the four winners of the ESA Partnership Initiative for Commercialization (EPIC) European-Singaporean Space Start-up Competition. The inaugural award recognizes the most promising European space-related start-ups with strong relationships and opportunities in Singapore. Together with the other winners, CIH will participate in the Global Space Technology Convention & Exhibition 2025, scheduled for February 26-27, 2025, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Company executives will be available to meet with attendees interested in learning more about CIH’s game-changing FPA chip technology.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, CIH is revolutionizing space communications with advanced semiconductor technologies, merging III-V materials and silicon in groundbreaking 3D IC stacks for flat panel antennas (FPAs). Focused on miniaturization, cost efficiency, and unparalleled performance, CIH enables next-generation satellite connectivity, powering a future where seamless global communication knows no boundaries. For more information, visit circuitsintegrated.com.

