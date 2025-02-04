USD 14M Series A funding for AI workflow automation startup fileAI

fileAI Co-Founders, Christian Schneider and Clare Leighton

SINGAPORE, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fileAI, the world’s only horizontal file processing agent and AI workflow automation company, today announced it has raised USD 14m Series A funding. This round, led by returning enterprise solution investors Illuminate Financial, Antler Elevate, Insignia, Heinemann Group and others, brings the company's total funds raised to just over USD 20M.

The funding will accelerate fileAI’s mission to enhance its proprietary AI capabilities as it emerges as the solution for enterprises to shave millions of dollars off their back-office costs, while unlocking new efficiency through the power of AI. With hundreds of clients globally, including MS&AD, Toshiba, KFC, DirectAsia, and Nippon, the funds will support product development to deepen their expertise in AI file management.

Over 80-90% of global content is unstructured, making it difficult for businesses to manage diverse data formats like PDFs, spreadsheets, and emails, often in multiple languages and structures. fileAI addresses this with advanced predictive and generative AI, enabling seamless workflows for text, image, and video processing while integrating with enterprise tools. The outcome: reduced costs, improved productivity, and enhanced data transparency.

In 2024 alone, fileAI handled and automated workflows with over 200 million pages and files, saving its clients an estimated 420,000 hours and more than USD 7 million in costs. Its solutions span industries such as, Financial Services, Insurance, Accounting, and Manufacturing, making fileAI a versatile partner for hundreds of businesses worldwide. The fileAI solution also processes files in 200+ languages, presenting itself as the choice solution for multinational operations.

"fileAI represents the cutting edge of enterprise AI, addressing one of the most persistent challenges businesses face—unstructured data management and scalable AI applications," said Luca Zorzino, Partner and Head of Asia at Illuminate Financial. "Our continued investment reflects our confidence in fileAI’s ability to redefine back-office processes, delivering measurable value for enterprises across critical sectors like BFSI and logistics. We are excited to support their expansion and innovation as they scale their impact globally."

"This funding milestone marks a significant step forward in our journey to redefine enterprise automation with AI," said Christian Schneider, CEO and Co-founder of fileAI. “We're empowering businesses to transform from within by delivering AI applications that slash operating expenses by up to 90% while boosting the topline by unlocking hidden value in unstructured data. This investment will fuel our R&D and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients as we unlock unparalleled efficiency with AI."

After three years of intensive research and development, fileAI is set to unveil its new platform in Q1. Tailored for Finance, Operations, and Legal teams, this innovative solution leverages proprietary file processing models to automate workflows for long-form documents, offering unparalleled capabilities in document comparison, discrepancy detection, data validation, and compliance assurance. The fileAI platform revolutionizes unstructured data management by enabling businesses to process and understand large document volumes with precision and ease, significantly reducing costs associated with manual file handling while unlocking value in company data through AI-driven autonomous navigation of file data in accordance with internal and regulatory standards. Interested parties can now register for priority launch access here.

fileAI is the leading platform for automating unstructured data processing at scale, leveraging advanced AI to simplify data extraction, organization, and enrichment across all file types and documents. Trusted by global enterprises like MS&AD, Toshiba, KFC, DirectAsia, and Nippon, and Ernst & Young, fileAI processes over 200 million files annually, delivering transformative productivity gains and cost savings. With support for 200+ languages, fileAI empowers businesses of all sizes to eliminate manual processes, drive productivity gains and cost savings. For more information, visit file.ai.

