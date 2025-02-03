State secures L.A. firestorm areas ahead of rain, crews lay 60 miles of specialized protective materials

To date, the state has conducted mitigation efforts on 5,795 affected parcels with the use of protective barriers, laying over 310,150 linear feet of materials – equivalent to more than 58 miles.

On the Palisades Fire, task force members have installed 7,350 linear feet of straw wattle, 157,675 linear feet of compost sock, and 6,500 linear feet of silt fence for watershed protection efforts. On the Eaton Fire, task force members have installed 8,275 feet of straw wattles, and 130,350 linear feet of compost sock.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring widespread rain to the area Tuesday into early Friday, along with gusty southerly winds. While moderate rainfall across the area is the most likely scenario, there is a 10-20 percent chance of moderate debris flows if heavier rain moves over one of the recent burn scars.

Wildfires significantly alter the landscape and burned debris leave behind contaminants, leaving areas vulnerable to erosion, flooding, and debris flows, particularly during subsequent rain events. These hazards can compromise drinking water sources, damage infrastructure, and pose serious risks to both human health and wildlife habitats.

Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed about potential debris flow risks, especially during storms, and to follow guidance from local emergency officials. For resources and information specific to the Los Angeles firestorms, visit CA.gov/LAfires.

Preparing the state for storms

Governor Newsom has deployed resources and thousands of personnel to communities throughout California in anticipation of the storm system.

Newly deployed resources include swift water rescue crews and fire engines in at least 12 counties: Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Tuolumne. More resources will be deployed to further help protect communities.

Previously, Governor Newsom directed the Cal OES to coordinate state and local partners to deploy emergency resources to support impacted communities. State officials are urging people to take precautions now before the storm arrives, and to stay informed.

Go to ready.ca.gov for tips to prepare for the incoming storm.

Speeding recovery

This is part of the state’s ongoing work to help Los Angeles families recover from the January firestorms, including reopening Pacific Palisades to residents, surging CHP patrols along the Pacific Coast Highway, supporting impacted workers and businesses, and launching a unified recovery initiative to support rebuilding efforts, among other efforts.

Additional actions to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts include:

Get help today

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available. Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.