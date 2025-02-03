State secures L.A. firestorm areas ahead of rain, crews lay 60 miles of specialized protective materials
To date, the state has conducted mitigation efforts on 5,795 affected parcels with the use of protective barriers, laying over 310,150 linear feet of materials – equivalent to more than 58 miles.
On the Palisades Fire, task force members have installed 7,350 linear feet of straw wattle, 157,675 linear feet of compost sock, and 6,500 linear feet of silt fence for watershed protection efforts. On the Eaton Fire, task force members have installed 8,275 feet of straw wattles, and 130,350 linear feet of compost sock.
According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring widespread rain to the area Tuesday into early Friday, along with gusty southerly winds. While moderate rainfall across the area is the most likely scenario, there is a 10-20 percent chance of moderate debris flows if heavier rain moves over one of the recent burn scars.
Wildfires significantly alter the landscape and burned debris leave behind contaminants, leaving areas vulnerable to erosion, flooding, and debris flows, particularly during subsequent rain events. These hazards can compromise drinking water sources, damage infrastructure, and pose serious risks to both human health and wildlife habitats.
Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed about potential debris flow risks, especially during storms, and to follow guidance from local emergency officials. For resources and information specific to the Los Angeles firestorms, visit CA.gov/LAfires.
Preparing the state for storms
Governor Newsom has deployed resources and thousands of personnel to communities throughout California in anticipation of the storm system.
Newly deployed resources include swift water rescue crews and fire engines in at least 12 counties: Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Tuolumne. More resources will be deployed to further help protect communities.
Previously, Governor Newsom directed the Cal OES to coordinate state and local partners to deploy emergency resources to support impacted communities. State officials are urging people to take precautions now before the storm arrives, and to stay informed.
Go to ready.ca.gov for tips to prepare for the incoming storm.
Speeding recovery
This is part of the state’s ongoing work to help Los Angeles families recover from the January firestorms, including reopening Pacific Palisades to residents, surging CHP patrols along the Pacific Coast Highway, supporting impacted workers and businesses, and launching a unified recovery initiative to support rebuilding efforts, among other efforts.
Additional actions to aid in the rebuilding and recovery efforts include:
- Providing tax relief to those impacted by the fires. California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses. Governor Newsom suspended penalties and interest on late property tax payments for a year, effectively extending the state property tax deadline.
- Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants and homeowners. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline the construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks. Governor Newsom also issued an executive order that prohibits landlords in Los Angeles County from evicting tenants for sharing their rental with survivors displaced by the Los Angeles-area firestorms. For homeowners, California has worked with five major lenders, as well as 270 financial institutions, to provide mortgage relief to their customers.
- Mobilizing debris removal and cleanup. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely. The Governor also issued an executive order to help mitigate the risk of mudslides and flooding and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.
- Safeguarding survivors from price gouging. Governor Newsom expanded restrictions to protect survivors from illegal price hikes on rent, hotel and motel costs, and building materials or construction. Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.
- Directing immediate state relief. The Governor signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to immediately support ongoing emergency response efforts and to jumpstart recovery efforts for Los Angeles. California quickly launched CA.gov/LAfires as a single hub of information and resources to support those impacted and bolsters in-person Disaster Recovery Centers.
- Getting kids back in the classroom. Governor Newsom signed an executive order to quickly assist displaced students in the Los Angeles area and bolster schools affected by the firestorms.
- Protecting victims from real estate speculators. The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase their property.
Get help today
For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available. Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
