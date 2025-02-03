Canada-in-Asia Conference Returns to Singapore February 19-21, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada are excited to invite members of the media to the third annual Canada-in-Asia Conference in Singapore from February 19–21, 2025.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference 2025 (CIAC2025) will convene business leaders, experts, investors, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from across Asia and Canada to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas with the goal of facilitating collaborative partnerships and increasing bilateral trade and investment.

CIAC2025, taking place at the Raffles City Convention Centre, will focus on four critical sectors (Agri-food & Food Security, Ocean Tech & Blue Economy, Clean Technology, and Energy Transitions & Energy Security) with four cross-cutting engagement tracks (Innovation Ecosystems, Investment & Finance, Trade & Supply Chains, Artificial Intelligence).

The conference program will provide networking and inter-disciplinary discussion on some of the most pressing issues in Canada-Asia relations with high-calibre speakers from a range of backgrounds: dynamic business leaders, innovators, investors, government ministers, trade representatives, university presidents, senior researchers, and more.

The CIAC2025 Gala Dinner on February 20 will feature astronauts Shawna Pandya (Canada) and Koichi Wakata (Japan) in a discussion on Canada-Asia Co-operation in Space.

Join us at the Canada-in-Asia Conference 2025, the premier gathering for Canada-Asia collaboration.

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend the Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2025 and/or Gala Dinner as space allows. Please contact our media representative below for further information and complimentary registration.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference is presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and Universities Canada are grateful for this support. We would also like to thank our Major Partners, FinDev Canada, the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), and Invest in Canada; Supporting Partners, Air Canada, the Hinrich Foundation, and Royal Bank of Canada; Associate Partners, CIBC, CPP Investments, DIGITAL, Export Development Canada (EDC), Fasken, Farm Credit Canada, Gowling WLG, the Government of Saskatchewan, and Sun Life; and, University Partners, University of Saskatchewan, University of Calgary, McGill, Queen’s University, University of Toronto, Western University Canada, and University of Waterloo.

Key Links:

Conference Website: www.canada-in-asia.ca

APF Canada: www.asiapacific.ca

Universities Canada: www.univcan.ca

Contacts :

Media

Michael Roberts

Communications Director | Directeur des communications

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada | Fondation Asie Pacifique du Canada

communications@asiapacific.ca

Mobile: 604-649-4863

Universities Canada

Lisa Wallace

Assistant Director Communications | Directrice adjointe des communication

communications@univcan.ca

Mobile : 343-999-7183

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is an independent not-for-profit organization focused on Canada’s relations with Asia. APF Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia through its research, education, and convening activities. For over four decades, our research has provided high-quality, relevant, and timely information, insights, and perspectives on Canada-Asia relations for Canadians and stakeholders across the Asia Pacific. Our mission is to be Canada’s catalyst for engagement with Asia and Asia’s bridge to Canada.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

About Universities Canada:

Universities Canada is the voice of Canadian universities, at home and abroad. A membership organization providing university presidents with a unified voice for higher education, research, and innovation, Universities Canada advances the mission of its member institutions to transform lives, strengthen communities, and find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our world. The organization advocates for Canadian universities at the federal level, provides a forum for university leaders to share ideas and address challenges in higher education, supports students by providing information on university study and offering scholarships on behalf of private sector companies, and fosters collaboration among universities and governments, the private sector, communities, and international partners.

Visit Universities Canada at www.univcan.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.