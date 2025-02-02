Provincial Government to remove U.S. products from LCC and limit procurement with U.S. based companies

CANADA, February 2 - In response to yesterday’s announcement of the U.S. Administration imposing tariffs on Canadian products starting on Tuesday, the PEI Government will take immediate steps to remove U.S. based products from liquor stores and will be limiting procurement with U.S. based companies.

By Tuesday, all American wines, beer, and spirits will be removed from provincial liquor store shelves across the province. As the PEI Liquor Control Commission is the sole wholesaler for these products in Prince Edward Island, these products will be removed from the catalogue of products offered by the LCC which will mean that restaurants and agency stores can’t reorder or restock U.S. products.

In addition, current procurement with U.S. companies is being reviewed and wherever possible, the provincial government will be limiting commerce with U.S. companies and entities moving forward, including canceling existing contracts, limiting the ability for U.S. companies to bid or compete for provincial government contracts.

Quotes:

“Our government is taking these initial, but important steps in reaction to the US governments unfair and unnecessary tariffs. Additional measures will be implementing in the coming days working with the Government of Canada and our local business community. Through these challenging times, our government will be there to support Island workers, businesses, and our broader community.” – Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Chair of the Cabinet Committee on US Relations

"Now more than ever, it’s essential to support and buy local. Our province and our country must stand together as we navigate these challenging economic times. Our government is committed to doing everything we can to support Island businesses in the days, weeks, and months ahead. These measures are an important first step in ensuring we stand by our local suppliers during this difficult time." – Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance and Member of the Cabinet Committee on US Relations

Background:

In 2024, the PEI Liquor Control Commission purchased 16,345 cases of US products. Over 10,000 cases from the Eastern United States (including bourbons, whiskies, and ready to drink products), and just under 6,000 cases from Western United States (mostly California wines).

The total gross sales of US products by the Liquor Control Commission in 2024 was approximately $7.38 Million.

Media contact:

Emily Blue

Office of the Premier

emilyblue@gov.pe.ca

