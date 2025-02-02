Protect your home and surrounding woods by properly disposing of ashes from stoves and fireplaces

RALEIGH -- Many North Carolinians utilize their wood-burning stoves and fireplaces throughout the winter. The N.C. Forest Service is reminding stove users to never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area. If you do, you’re risking not only your home, but your neighbor’s as well.

Multiple wildfires spanning several Western North Carolina counties have ignited due to improper discarding of hot ashes from wood-burning stoves and fireplaces. Despite recent winter weather, low humidity and dry fuels can cause wildfires to spread quickly, threatening lives and property.

The simple solution to prevent this type of fire is to properly dispose of stove ashes. Soak them in water in a metal bucket, stir them about, or only put them in an area where the wind won’t cause them to spread to combustible fuel such as leaves, pine needles or other forest litter.

To learn more about fire safety and preventing wildfires and loss of property, visit www.ncforestservice.gov. For information and tips to help create a defensible space around your home and protect your property from wildfire, visit www.resistwildfirenc.org.

