Comfort Keepers of Vancouver, WA Advocates for a Healthier Community Through Non-Profit Partnerships

We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made with the Alzheimer’s Association and are deeply grateful for the support of our community.” — Kelly Leveque

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Vancouver, WA, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to supporting local non-profits that champion health and well-being. As a trusted provider of compassionate in-home care for seniors, the organization has long advocated for causes that align with its mission of improving lives and fostering community connection.

In 2023, Comfort Keepers proudly elevated its commitment to community advocacy by becoming a passionate and dedicated supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Over the past two years, the Comfort Keepers team has actively participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising an impressive $55,000 to fuel the fight against this devastating disease.

These contributions not only provide critical funding for research and resources but also serve as a testament to the organization’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Through these efforts, Comfort Keepers has demonstrated its commitment to raising awareness, offering support to affected families, and fostering hope for a future without Alzheimer’s.

Now, Comfort Keepers is excited to expand its focus by partnering with the American Heart Association. In 2025, the team will shine a spotlight on heart health, raising money and spreading awareness about heart disease—one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

The organization will kick off this new chapter of advocacy by participating in the Heart Walk, scheduled for May 2025. Comfort Keepers invites clients, caregivers, and community members to join them in this impactful event to support the American Heart Association’s mission to save lives through research, education, and prevention programs.

“While Alzheimer’s remains a cause close to our hearts, we are thrilled to expand our efforts to include heart health. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against heart disease, just as we’ve done for Alzheimer’s,” said Kelly Leveque, owner of Comfort Keepers Vancouver, WA.

Comfort Keepers encourages everyone to take an active role in making a difference by joining the fight against heart disease. Whether it’s participating in the Heart Walk, contributing through donations, or spreading awareness about these vital health issues, every effort matters. By coming together as a community, we can create a ripple effect of positive change—supporting groundbreaking research, providing crucial resources, and building a healthier, more supportive environment for those affected by Alzheimer’s and heart disease. Together, we can transform lives and inspire hope for a brighter future.

For more information about Comfort Keepers’ involvement in local non-profits or to learn about how you can support these efforts, please visit our website or contact Kelly Leveque at (360) 687-0025.

About Comfort Keepers

At Comfort Keepers of Vancouver, WA, we’re more than just caregivers – we’re a team that truly cares. We help seniors live independently and comfortably in their own homes, with personalized care that brings peace of mind and joy to families in our community.

Legal Disclaimer:

