First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Azerbaijani Youth Day

AZERBAIJAN, February 2 - From William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey my deepest sympathies to your Excellency, the families of victims, and the people...

30 January 2025, 15:17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.