PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 Cayetano: Fix education system now or face the same problems in the future Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called for urgent and unified action to reform the country's education system, warning that failure to act now would result in the same challenges persisting decades into the future. Speaking as co-chair of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) during the launch of its Year Two Report titled "Fixing the Foundations" on January 28, 2025, Cayetano described the report as "truthful but depressing." "Whatever we do now, that is what we will see in 2035, 2045, and 2050," he said in his speech. The 300-page report provides a detailed analysis of the current state of Philippine education and offers actionable recommendations to address issues across all levels, from early childhood to tertiary education. Cayetano emphasized the need for a shared vision to guide education reforms, one that focuses on creating the best schools, the best environment, and Filipinos achieving their full potential. "If in your eyes you saw no more domestic helpers forced to work in the Middle East or Hong Kong because they are now better educated, or they are still abroad but they'll be engineers, architects, that will happen if we fix our education system now," he said. He stressed that a common goal could keep leaders united even when disagreements arise on specific strategies. "If EDCOM 2 was really able to paint that vision into our minds, then we can disagree with everything else pero pareho ang vision," he said. Eliminating school shifts The senator urged education stakeholders to prioritize the elimination of shifts in school schedules, which he believes hampers students' learning opportunities. He proposed restoring full-day schedules from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., particularly in urban areas where many schools now operate in two or three shifts. "We can talk about technology, but if they (students) are only there for three hours, you won't have much time with the technology. We can have better teachers, but if the teachers only have them for three to four hours, what can you do with that?" he said. Cayetano recalled his efforts in Taguig during the 1990s when he worked to eliminate shifting schedules as a city councilor. He called for similar initiatives nationwide, emphasizing that adequate time and resources are crucial for effective learning. Proposal for EDCOM 3 Cayetano also shared his plan to draft a bill creating EDCOM 3, which would bring the heads of the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) together as commissioners in a parliamentary-style body. "Imagine the three heads of these agencies working as part of the Commission, I think it would just be great," he said. The senator concluded by thanking EDCOM 2's staff led by Executive Director Karol Mark Yee, calling them the "real heart and soul" behind the comprehensive report. With the clock ticking toward 2050, Cayetano underscored the urgency of the task ahead, saying the Philippines "is not on time in terms of education." "Don't rob from the next generation. If you are supposed to do something and you don't do it, you're not actually robbing that from the country but from the next generation," he said. Cayetano: Kailangang ayusin na ang education system ngayon Dapat nang ayusin ng gobyerno ang sistema ng edukasyon sa Pilipinas; kung hindi, paulit-ulit lang haharapin ng bansa ang parehong mga suliranin sa mga darating na taon. Ito ang panawagan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes nang ilunsad ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) ang Year Two Report nito na pinamagatang "Fixing the Foundations." Sa kanyang talumpati bilang co-chairperson ng komite, tinawag ni Cayetano na "truthful but depressing" ang nilalaman ng report. "Whatever we do now, that is what we will see in 2035, 2045, and 2050," wika niya. Ang 300-pahinang report ay naglalaman ng detalyadong pagsusuri sa kasalukuyang kalagayan ng edukasyon sa Pilipinas. Katambal nito ang mga konkretong suhestyon ng komite upang masolusyunan ang mga isyu sa bawat antas, mula early childhood education hanggang sa tertiary level. Paghikayat ni Cayetano, importanteng nagkakaisa ang mga lider sa iisang vision: isang education system na binubuo ng "the best schools, the best environment, and Filipinos are at their best." "If in your eyes you saw no more domestic helpers forced to work in the Middle East or Hong Kong because they are now better educated, or they are still abroad but they'll be engineers, architects, that will happen if we fix our education system now," wika niya. Punto niya, kapag may iisang vision ang mga lider, hindi mawawala ang pagkakaisa nila kahit magkakaiba sila ng pananaw sa iba't ibang mga isyu. "If EDCOM 2 was really able to paint that vision into our minds, then we can disagree with everything else pero pareho ang vision," wika niya. Ibalik sa dati ang school hours Isa sa mga problemang nais unahin ni Cayetano ay ang shifting sa mga paaralan, na aniya ay hindi nakatutulong sa pag-aaral ng mga estudyante. Hinimok niya ang education sector na ibalik sa dating full-day schedule ang pasok - mula 7 a.m. hanggang 3 p.m. o kaya 8 a.m. hanggang 4 p.m., lalo na sa mga siyudad kung saan karamihan ng mga paaralan ay dalawa o tatlo ang shifting sa isang araw. "We can talk about technology, but if they (students) are only there for three hours, you won't have much time with the technology. We can have better teachers, but if the teachers only have them for three to four hours, what can you do with that?" wika niya. Aniya, nagawa na niya ito sa Taguig kung saan mula 1990s ay tinrabaho niya ang pagtanggal sa shifting sa mga paaralan sa pamamagitan ng pagbuhos ng pondo sa sektor. Panukalang pagbuo sa EDCOM 3 Ibinahagi rin ni Cayetano ang kanyang planong bumalangkas ng panukalang batas na bubuo sa EDCOM 3, kung saan magiging commissioner na rin ang Secretary ng Department of Education (DepEd), Chairman ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Director General ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). "Imagine the three heads of these agencies working as part of the Commission, I think it would just be great," wika niya. Nagpasalamat naman ang senador sa mga tauhan ng EDCOM 2 sa pangunguna ni Executive Director Karol Mark Yee, na tinawag niyang "real heart and soul" sa likod ng report. Ngayong malinaw na napag-iiwanan na aniya ang edukasyon sa Pilipinas, dapat nang kumilos ang mga kasalukuyang lider ng bansa. "Don't rob from the next generation. If you are supposed to do something and you don't do it, you're not actually robbing that from the country but from the next generation," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.