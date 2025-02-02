Statement by Premier King on U.S. Tariff Announcement

CANADA, February 2 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on U.S. Tariff Announcement:

“This evening, I met with my fellow First Ministers to discuss the impact of the tariffs announced by President Trump, set to take effect this Tuesday. These tariffs pose a serious risk to Canadian industries, including those that are the backbone of Prince Edward Island’s economy—our farmers, fishers, manufacturers, and exporters.

This evening, I convened our PEI Cabinet Committee on US Relations. Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Bloyce Thompson; Minister of Finance, Hon. Jill Burridge; Minister of Economic Development Innovation and Trade, Hon. Cory Deagle; and Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Hon. Zack Bell will be working with their departments and their stakeholders between now and Tuesday to share information and ensure our response is strong.

Prince Edward Island will always stand up for its people and businesses, and we will not let these unfair trade barriers go unanswered. Team Canada is united, and there will be a strong and coordinated response. We will take the necessary steps to protect jobs, support businesses, and ensure our industries remain competitive.

Our province, like our country, has always relied on strong, fair-trade relationships. We will work closely with the federal government and our provincial and territorial partners to push back against these tariffs and make it clear that Canadian businesses and workers cannot be treated unfairly.

Islanders are resilient, and we have faced challenges before. As we navigate this, we will stand together, support one another, and work to ensure that our businesses and communities remain strong in the face of this uncertainty.”