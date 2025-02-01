Ozak AI Presale Booms: $750K Raised, $OZ Set for Explosive Growth!

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in projects that are on the forefront of AI and blockchain innovations offers tremendous growth potential. Analysts estimate that Ozak AI, an AI-powered blockchain project, might grow 10x or higher by 2025 end. The project has already achieved considerable traction. Because of its predictive technology, Ozak AI has gained significant recognition in the cryptocurrency sector. The platform's real-time data analysis and forecasting capabilities are made possible by artificial intelligence and decentralized networks.

Diverse Ecosystem Offerings

With the help of its Prediction Agents and Ozak Stream Network (OSN), Ozak AI is able to provide precise market data for the financial sector. Beyond its analytics capabilities, the Ozak Prediction Agent (PA) Business provides trustworthy decision-making through autonomous analysis of internal and external proprietary data.

Thanks to the Ozak Stream Network's efficient processing, users can make data-driven investment decisions. By using decentralized data processing and storage methods, the DePIN system aims to strengthen security resilience.

One of the main features of Ozak AI is Prediction Agents, which allow users to create their own AI models for predicting market movements, analyzing risks, and formulating investment strategies. Data inputted into the systems is guaranteed to be accurate, tamper-proof, and trustless by means of OSN - Ozak Stream Network. Utilizing the most distributed DePIN, OSN is able to offer you the highest quality data.

Ozak AI is distinct because it combines decentralized network infrastructure with predictive AI in a novel way. The platform offers several key advantages:

Real-Time Data Processing: Ozak Stream Network (OSN) enables low-latency data intake and processing.

Decentralized Security: Integration with DePIN enables better data security and resilience via decentralized storage and processing.

Customization: The Prediction Agents (PAs) are extremely customizable, allowing users to adjust the models to their individual requirements.

Scalability: The architecture of Ozak AI is built to dynamically scale, so it can handle increasing data volumes and user demands.

$OZ at the Heart of the Ecosystem

Ozak AI platform's native cryptocurrency is the OZ token. Enabling participation in governance decisions, powering transactions within the ecosystem, and providing access to premium features are just a few of its multiple purposes. Users can also be rewarded for their contributions to the network using OZ tokens.

Fair and Transparent Token Allocation

The $OZ tokens are distributed in a fair, transparent, and balanced manner to support the growth and sustainability of the ecosystem.

In a lifetime, only 10 Billion $OZ can be minted. Part of the key economic strategy is a supply that is deflationary. A portion of the token allocation goes toward presale and public sale events, some reserved for platform development, incentives for teams and communities, and rewards for strategic partnerships.

Massive Presale Success and Poised for Rapid Growth

The success of the platform's presale shows how popular it is among cryptocurrency investors. Amid predictions from crypto analysts that the $OZ token will reach $1 before the end of 2025, the project is close to its funding goal with over $750k raised so far and 52,773,977 $OZ tokens sold during the ongoing presale phase 3. The pricing strategy, which is now in its third phase, has attracted early investors and contributed to significant fundraising efforts and has already offered massive gains for early backers.

It offers a cutting-edge platform that combines blockchain technology with artificial intelligence to provide financial decision-makers with predictive analytics, which is appealing to those looking to maximize return with little risk. Experts anticipate the $OZ token will witness massive gains, and the positive indicators of progress during the ongoing pre-sale period make it worth continuously watching.

About Ozak AI:

Ozak AI is a decentralized network for advanced data analytics and interpretation powered by predictive AI. Ozak AI is unique because it blends decentralized network infrastructure with predictive AI in an innovative way.

Contact:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

