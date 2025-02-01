YES! Summit Expands in 2025 as Governor, DNREC Officials Address Future Environmental Leaders

High school students explore DNREC’s display table at last year’s Youth Environmental Summit, learning about environmental initiatives and collecting informational materials. /DNREC Photo: Errol Ebanks

More Than 600 Delaware Students Expected at 6th Annual Event

Delaware’s young environmental leaders will hear from Governor Matt Meyer as he delivers the opening plenary at this year’s Youth Environmental Summit (YES!) on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Chase Center in Wilmington. With more than 600 students from high schools statewide already signed up — and registration still open — YES! offers students the opportunity to learn and as they take leadership roles in caring for our environment.

The annual event, sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) since its inception in 2020, is designed to empower students to tackle pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change, clean water and environmental justice.

“Young people should be and are the most important voices when we discuss today’s environmental issues that decide tomorrow’s environmental future,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson, who will take the stage for the mid-day plenary. “DNREC and YES encourage these students to take their place at the table as we work on solutions for Delaware and our planet.”

Between plenaries, students can choose from 21 presentations during breakout sessions, including two by DNREC staff: a hands-on workshop about Delaware’s Climate Action Plan update, and a panel about green careers, featuring DNREC Deputy Secretary Dayna Cobb.

“YES! is more than just a summit – it’s a movement driven by passionate young leaders who believe in the power of collective action,” said Eesha Sagiraju, lead student coordinator for the 2025 YES! and a senior at the Charter School of Wilmington. “At YES!, we don’t just talk about environmental change. We make it happen.”

Now in its 6th year, YES! was created by a coalition of educators from Delaware high schools, non-profit environmental organizations and public agencies. The inaugural event was held in 2020, with more than 270 students from 20 Delaware schools in all three counties. Last year, the event was over capacity with 500+ students at University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall. For 2025, YES moved to the Chase Center to accommodate more student participants.

Student registration is open until Friday, Feb. 14, with more information available at www.DelawareYES.org.

