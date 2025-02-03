Home and Celebrity Bartending Business Burns in Pacific Palisades Fire but Mixer Company Survives

Co-Founders Jocelyn Dunn and Jordan Catapano Remnants of burned bottles from Catapano's home office This Girl Walks Into a Bar Organic Mixers

Sisters and business partners Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn push ahead through tragedy to save new mixer company This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks

We spent eight years building our bartending business from the ground up and never imagined it would disappear overnight” — Jordan Catapano

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn, sisters and business partners, announced the closure of their celebrity, all-female bartending company This Girl Walks Into a Bar hours after Jordan’s house burned down in the Pacific Palisades fire. Jordan primarily worked from her home office where they stored all of their bar rental equipment and a portion of their mixers.The day of the evacuation, Jordan and her son escaped the fire on e-bikes. Traffic was jammed on every street in their neighborhood and they didn’t want to risk getting caught in the path of the fire. All the homes on their block made it through that first night but burned down around noon the following day due to high winds and a lack of water pressure. Catapano says that no one thought a fire high up in the hills that morning would ever sweep all the way to the ocean.“In addition to our cars and all of our personal belongings and keepsakes,” says Catapano, “we lost of our bars, linens, uniforms, mixology tools, office equipment, and supplies. But beyond that, almost half of our clients were businesses and residents of the Palisades. Jocelyn and I just didn’t see a path forward and made the heart-breaking decision to close our doors that day.”On the morning of the fires, their bartending company had events booked through 2026 with bartenders scheduled to work events in New York, Texas, Arizona, and California. The day after the fire, Catapano and Dunn messaged their seventy-nine active bartenders to share that all events were cancelled and that they were closing their doors indefinitely.The silver lining for the sister team is the recent launch of their non-alcoholic, organic cocktail mixer line This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks . They introduced new packaging and two new flavors just three weeks before the fire: an organic Bloody Mary Mix and an organic Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix. Although some product was stored at Jordan’s home office, the majority of the bottles had just been moved to the safety of a warehouse fifty-five miles east of Los Angeles.“We spent eight years building our bartending business from the ground up and never imagined it would disappear overnight,” said Catapano. “But we know how to put together a company and will work to create the same successes for This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks.”The mixers are distributed by KeHE and POD Foods, and available online and at local markets and specialty beverage stores.About This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks, LLCThis Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks LLC (2010) is headquartered in Los Angeles and co-founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn. The name is a nod to the classic bar joke and also represents their all-female owned businesses. Operations include distributing non-alcoholic cocktail mixers to on and off-premise venues. The company’s mission is to create high-quality, responsibly sourced, and delicious organic mixers and snacks.###

