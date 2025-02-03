Pro Bono Passion Perseveres Pre- and Post-Pandemic with Fawaz Bham

Fawaz Bham Legal Talk Network MCL 50th Logo The Colleges of Law

SideBar Welcomes Pro Bono Champion Fawaz Bham

The ultimate success of seeing your clients leave a session with joy in their eyes as opposed to fear, is incredible, and what every lawyer needs to be doing to make everyone better off in the US.” — Attorney Fawaz Bham

MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Fawaz Bham, a partner with the Dallas, Texas law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, and the 2024 American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico award recipient for exceptional volunteer legal service. Although Bham's primary practice is in the development and financing of real estate projects, he has also been recognized for his exceptional efforts to expand pro bono (free) legal services for small business owners. and individuals. Bham is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Leadership Team and chairs the Dallas office pro bono committee. At the outset of COVID-19, Fawaz coordinated the effort to transition the local bar association's in-person volunteer legal clinics into a remote model, continuing and expanding a program that has served more than 25,000 clients.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "Over the past several years, many of Bham's peers have recognized his dedication to helping others. He was named the 2021 Lawyer of the Year by the Dallas Bar Association, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, and Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, a Rising Stars for 2020 – 2022 by SuperLawyers, Pro Bono Pillar by Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, 1 of the 20 Most Inspiring Leaders of 2020 by the Dallas Business Journal, andthe 2020 Pro Bono Coordinator of the Year by the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program."Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Fawaz and the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth provide a model of how lawyers can be dedicated to their traditional paying clients and still step up to meet the growing legal needs of underserved members of the community. For 15 consecutive years, Hunton Andrews Kurth has achieved 100% full-time lawyer participation in pro bono projects, and across all offices of the global firm, has contributed as much as 50,000 pro bono hours per year. That is an exceptional commitment to community legal services.”At a recent award recognition of the firm's Dallas office pro bono commitment, Fawaz reflected, “This recognition reflects the outstanding teamwork, leadership, and dedication of our attorneys and paralegals in the Dallas office as well as the steadfast support of our committed staff members. We are incredibly proud of our contributions to enhance our local communities and we deeply value the opportunity to continue strengthening our enduring partnership with organizations such as the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.”To listen to Fawaz Bham’s SideBar Season Three episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.