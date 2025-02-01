Lucidya Gets Ready To LEAP At The World’s Most Attended Tech Event

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-powered, unified customer experience platform (CXM), Lucidya will be front and center at this year’s LEAP, the world's most attended tech event taking place in Riyadh, KSA this February.

At the event, the Saudi-based company will showcase their ever-expanding product suite including Lucidya’s “Social Listening”, “Profiles”, “OmniServe”, “AI Agent”, “Survey”, and “Media Monitoring”, all enabled by their all-in-one CXM platform.

Moreover, the company is excited to announce that they will be collecting and analyzing real-time feedback from various sources to gauge attendees' sentiments at this year’s event. Findings will later be released in a report that aims to help businesses further maximize their marketing opportunities through truly listening to customers’ needs.

Visitors are invited to explore how Lucidya’s innovative solutions can redefine customer experience management to deliver measurable business outcomes. As the first AI company in the region to be backed by VCs, Lucidya plays a key role in contributing to KSA’s USD100 billion AI initiative as part of Saudi Vision 2030. With close to a decade of market presence, Lucidya has helped deliver robust, all-in-one CXM solutions to over 120 enterprises representing industries and government entities across the board, helping them achieve higher ROI through managing customer interactions and organizing customer experience touchpoints.

Businesses of all sizes and industries stand everything to gain from the platform. Lucidya’s analytics reports as of Jan 2025 indicate a 238% increase in positive brand sentiment, 207% increase in social reach, and 900% increase in response to questions time. Helping businesses achieve these goals has not only earned Lucidya a place in the prestigious Saudi Unicorn Club but also marked a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey.

LEAP will be taking place on February 9 to 12, 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Saudi Arabia. To experience how Lucidya helps businesses think clearly, be sure to stop by booth H3-F90 to learn more.

About Lucidya

Lucidya is an AI-powered, fully-complaint unified customer experience platform (CXM) designed to support CX and marketing leaders in large enterprises, governments, and SMEs across the Arab world. Through the transformative power of AI, Lucidya enables organizations of all sizes to turn raw data into meaningful interactions and actionable insights, allowing them to build human connections and drive real business impact, safely and securely.

