SOS 360 Reduces Cost of Boundary Training to Support Independent Day & Boarding Schools’ Safety
Schools preparing for professional development days may lock in this price for the entire school year by booking now.
Developed in collaboration with independent school leaders and child safety experts, the Boundary Training course is short, self-paced, and designed for all personnel who work directly or indirectly with students — including teachers, boarding house staff, coaches, administrative teams, and facilities staff. The course reflects the unique structure and culture of independent school environments, while addressing the universal need for strong, respectful staff-student boundaries.
Safety of Students 360 now offers a suite of training both live, in-person, or online, for all independent day and boarding schools, globally:
• Boundary Training for Canadian Day Independent & Boarding Schools
• Boundary Training for U.S. Day Independent & Boarding Schools
• Boundary Training for Australian, Asian and Eastern European Day & Boarding Schools
• Safer Recruiting & Hiring Training for all staff involved in the recruiting and hiring process
Effective Boundary Training allows all staff members to engage with the students in their care, at the highest possible standards. Boundary training uses real-world examples about how things can go smoothly or awry with staff, just by using even a slight comment, gesture , etc. The online asynchronous format allows schools to easily integrate the training into onboarding, compliance, or professional development schedules — ensuring every staff member understands their role in maintaining professional boundaries and safety standards.
The Safer Recruiting & Hiring Training program supports schools and organizations in identifying and helping to prevent potential risks during the hiring process, including how to interview the candidate and their references. Through practical examples and interview-based scenarios, this course equips hiring managers, HR staff, and leadership teams with the tools to recognize red flags, ask the right questions, and ensure a safer, more transparent recruitment process that aligns with child protection best practices
For schools seeking a deeper learning experience, Safety of Students 360 also offers live, half-day workshops (great for Pro-D Days), including One-on-One Boundary Training and custom virtual sessions tailored for staff teams.
To learn more about Safety of Students 360’s suite of Boundary Training and Safer Recruiting courses, visit www.safetyofstudents360.com
About Safety of Students 360
Safety of Students 360, Inc. helps independent and boarding schools foster safer, more connected learning environments through practical, scenario-based training. With a focus on prevention, awareness, and accountability, Safety of Students 360 partners with schools across Canada, the United States, Australia, Asia and Eastern Europe to strengthen professional boundaries, improve hiring practices, and reduce risk across all levels of staff and leadership.
