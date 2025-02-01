Sydney Based Netstar Lifestyle Magazine Commence Features On Latest Medical Devices

Netstar Lifestyle Magazine

Leading Sydney blogging site Netstar Lifestyle Magazine confirmed commencing featured posts focusing the work of Australian medical supply companies.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netstar Lifestyle Magazine is an online magazine website on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.In February, because of reader interest in the latest trends in PEP they are showcasing the work of Australian based medical supply companies.The first February feature is on Critical Dental who supply the highly rated surgical gut sutures . To learn more about them, visit their website here: https://criticaldental.com.au/dynek-plain-surgical-gut-sutures-absorbable-box-of-36 The second feature is on the dental scalers . The Critical Dental website provides dentists with an extensive range of the latest scalers available in Australia. They also supply all needed to care for them.To learn more about their range of dental scalers, visit their website here: https://criticaldental.com.au/mk-dent-ultrasonic-scaler-ems-piezon-led-sc21el/ Nino Severino, founder and content editor of Netstar Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Netstar Lifestyle MagazineNetstar Lifestyle Magazine online lifestyle magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Netstar Lifestyle Magazine visit their website here: https://www.netstar.com.au/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.