MPD Searching for Pennsylvania Avenue Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, January 17, 2025, at approximately 10:07 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/UqULEz1LC9I

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25008135

