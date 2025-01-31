City Celebrates Grand Opening of Simmons Sports Centre Multisport Recreation Facility Open Year-Round to the Public

CANADA, January 31 - Government officials gathered today to celebrate the official opening of Charlottetown’s newest recreational hub, the Simmons Sports Centre. The grand opening coincides with the 48th Annual Spud Minor Hockey Tournament, drawing players, families and fans to the new, net-zero energy ready facility. The Centre marks a major investment in the City’s sports and community infrastructure and is set to become a cornerstone for active living and community events.

Construction of the new facility, which replaced the old Simmons Sports Centre that had served residents for more than 50 years, began in January 2022 and was completed in December 2024. The new facility features many state-of-the-art amenities to meet the needs of user groups and the community.

Key features of the new facility include:

NHL-sized ice rink: The arena boasts a standard NHL-sized ice surface, accommodating ice hockey, ringette, figure skating, and other ice-related activities.

Increased seating capacity: The arena provides fixed seating for over 600 spectators, ensuring comfortable viewing experiences during events.

Multiple dressing rooms: Equipped with six dressing rooms, the Centre facilitates smooth transitions for teams and participants.

Community room: A versatile community gathering space is available for meetings and events.

Indoor walking track: The facility's indoor walking track helps to promote fitness and wellness activities year-round.

25-metre outdoor swimming pool: The Centre features a six-lane, 25-metre competitive outdoor swimming pool with accessible ramp and change rooms.

Stu MacFadyen Boardroom: This commemorative meeting room was made possible by a generous donation from CanPower Skate.

Accessibility features: Designed with inclusivity in mind, the Centre includes elevators and accessible facilities to accommodate all visitors.

Net-Zero Energy Ready: The building is designed to be sustainable and energy efficient and to accommodate the possible future use of renewable energy systems.

Additional amenities: The Centre also offers a warm room overlooking the ice surface, a kitchen/canteen, and increased parking and outdoor washrooms to help ensure a comfortable experience for all users.

The $33.6-million project included a $9,769,781.04 investment from the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), and $8,140,670.06 from the province. The City’s contribution of $15,689,540.90 reflects the municipality’s strategic direction of community-building and placemaking and enhances access to recreation facilities that promote physical well-being and social connection.

The Centre, including the free indoor walking track, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information including facility scheduling and bookings, please visit the City’s website.

Quotes:

"Investments in infrastructure build strong, healthy communities. The federal government is proud to play a role in the new and improved Simmons Sports Centre that will help residents stay active and have fun, while keeping public spaces green and energy efficient."

- Sean Casey, MP for Charlottetown

- Sean Casey, MP for Charlottetown

"When funding partners come together to build infrastructure, it is about more than bricks and mortar. We're supporting stronger, healthier communities, where residents and youth can connect through sport and recreation. Quality sports venues like Simmons Sports Centre offer youth a safe space and amenities needed to develop skills, stay active, and have fun." - The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Province of Prince Edward Island

"The City of Charlottetown is committed to providing the best possible recreational services to residents and to meeting the recreational needs of our growing city. I'm thrilled to celebrate the new chapter of this much-loved community space, and I want to thank our federal and provincial partners and the citizens of Charlottetown for helping to bring this facility to life."

- His Worship Mayor Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

- His Worship Mayor Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

