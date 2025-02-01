APLT INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Tuesday, February 18, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit. Captioned Alexandru v. Applied Therapeutics, Inc., No. 24-cv-09715 (S.D.N.Y.), the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Applied Therapeutics as well as certain of Applied Therapeutics’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in rare diseases. According to the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit, on January 3, 2024, defendants announced that Applied Therapeutics submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia.

The Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Applied Therapeutics was not adhering to trial protocol and good clinical practices, which, in turn, created an exceedingly severe risk that the trial data would be rejected by the FDA in the context of an NDA.

The Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 27, 2024, defendants revealed that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the NDA for govorestat which indicated that “the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it is unable to approve the NDA in its current form, citing deficiencies in the clinical application.” On this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics stock fell more than 80% over three trading sessions, according to the complaint.

Then, on December 2, 2024, the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit further alleges that Applied Therapeutics disclosed that it received a warning from the FDA which “identified issues related to electronic data capture” and “refers to a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study resulting in slightly lower levels than targeted in a limited number of patients.” On this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics stock fell more than 26% over three trading sessions, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Applied Therapeutics securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Applied Therapeutics class action lawsuit.

