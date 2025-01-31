Governor Mills' Statement on Trump Administration's Tariffs Announcement

MAINE, January 31 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's announcement today that it will implement tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico beginning tomorrow, February 1, 2025:

"I am deeply concerned that President Trump's tariffs €“ especially those on Canada €“ will increase prices for Maine people at a time when they can least afford it. Canada is Maine's largest trading partner and our economy is deeply intertwined with Canada's economy. Maine businesses and Maine people rely on Canada not just to sell and purchase goods, but as a major source for energy, from heating fuel to gasoline to natural gas to electricity. These tariffs will drive up energy prices, increase the costs of every day goods that Maine people rely on, roil markets, and destabilize our economy. The President campaigned on bringing down the price of eggs, bread, heat, housing and cars. These tariffs will do the opposite."