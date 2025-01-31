MetaMed Marketing to Participate in the 2025 AAD Annual Meeting

The California-Based Digital Marketing Agency Will Attend the American Academy of Dermatology’s Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida This March

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaMed Marketing, a Santa Barbara, CA-based digital marketing agency, is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting – the premier dermatology education event of the year. The meeting will be held from March 7 to 11 at the Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The AAD annual meeting, one of the top dermatology functions of 2025, provides the opportunity for participants to connect with peers and industry leaders while learning about the latest advancements in the industry. This educational program can help participants enhance their dermatologic expertise. The 2025 AAD Annual Meeting will feature an array of special events designed for meaningful networking to enhance participants’ meeting experience. There will be a lineup of new, highly attended sessions designed to enhance your practice and access to industry Non-CME (INC) Programs.

The American Academy of Dermatology is a non-profit professional organization of dermatologists in the United States and Canada. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD focuses on advancing the diagnosis as well as the medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails.

About MetaMed Marketing

MetaMed Marketing is a digital marketing agency that offers comprehensive advice and complete solutions for the elective healthcare industry. Their initiatives are designed to optimize long-term medical practice ROI. MetaMed Marketing’s services include Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), lead tracking & data analysis, Social Media & On-Brand Content Creation, Clinical Copywriting, mobile responsive sites, website design and development, and Newsletters/E-Blasts & Email Marketing.

Contact Santa Barbara, CA’s MetaMed Marketing if you would like to find out more about your website, ROI, or online marketing. Call us at 866-240-8389 or send a message online to learn more.

Contact:

Brent Cavender: (248) 291-3205

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.