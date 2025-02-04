COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE: The Hidden Trauma of Justice Revealed by WA Pembleton

COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE

A powerful new book exposes the emotional toll of enforced silence on victims and calls for compassionate legal reforms.

DALZELL, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WA Pembleton and GL Brawner are proud to announce the release of their groundbreaking new book, COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE : A Modern Examination of Victim Re-Victimization and Moral Injury. This thought-provoking exploration sheds light on how legal systems, designed to protect and deliver justice, often contribute to the re-victimization of those they aim to serve. Available now on Amazon, this essential read combines personal narratives, professional insights, and actionable solutions to spark conversations about reforming the justice system.In COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE, the authors delve into the rarely discussed psychological phenomenon of Moral Injury. A deep emotional and psychological wound experienced when individuals are forced to compromise their moral beliefs, often under the guise of legal compliance. Drawing from their own experiences as victims of enforced silence and re-victimization within the court system, as well as their professional backgrounds in advocacy and communication, the authors paint a vivid and deeply relatable picture of the lasting trauma inflicted by these practices.Through a unique cross-disciplinary approach, the book blends legal critique, mental health analysis, and storytelling to reveal how court orders, non-disclosure agreements, and other mechanisms meant to enforce silence can perpetuate harm, leaving victims emotionally scarred. Readers will discover the human cost of pursuing justice within imperfect systems and the urgent need for legal reforms that prioritize compassion and accountability.For readers of Bryan Stevenson’s Just Mercy and Rachel Louise Snyder’s No Visible Bruises, this book ofers a fresh perspective on how the pursuit of justice often leads to unintended emotional consequences for victims. With a focus on Moral Injury, traditionally associated with military experiences but, here applied to civilian legal processes, COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE provides both a wake-up call and a roadmap for change.About the Author:Prevention and Response Program (SARP). This unique position, combined with a BA in Sociology WA Pembleton brings firsthand experience and deep professional insight to the book. As a Military Spouse of a Retired Veteran and a 20+ year career Federal Employee, Pembleton served as a Victim Advocate and member of the military’s Sexual Assault and an MBA, allowsher toweave together personal trauma experienced at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, professional expertise, and meticulous research into a compelling narrative that both informs and inspires action."Victims deserve more than being silenced,” says Pembleton. “They deserve justice that heals, not justice that harms.”The authors urge policymakers, legal professionals, mental health practitioners, and advocates to rethink the ways the system handles victim voices voices and to take steps to prevent the psychological harm caused by enforced silence. COURT SANCTIONED FORCED SILENCE is available for purchase on Amazon.Readers interested in exploring the emotional impact of justice, as well as actionable solutions for change, can order their copy today at Amazon.For media inquiries, please contact:WA PembletonEmail: bermozlie.723@icloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.