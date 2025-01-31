Secretary Naig Issues Statement on the Passing of State Rep. Martin Graber

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 31, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement following the news of the passing of State Rep. Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison):

“Rep. Martin Graber was an incredible husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and who took deep pride in serving his community, state, and nation. In his years of service in the Iowa National Guard and the Iowa Legislature, Iowans could count on him to be a man of integrity. Whether it was attending the Tri-State Rodeo like we did last summer or visiting a small business in his district, I always enjoyed spending time with him. My heart goes out to Coni, his beloved wife, and the entire Graber family, as well as his many friends and constituents. We will miss him and the significant impact he made on so many.”