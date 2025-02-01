Pebble Beach Pro-Am Brings the Spotlight And a New Suspense Thriller That Captures Its Dark Side

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Brings the Spotlight Author Fiona Mackenzie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to bring together the world's top golfers, celebrities, and fans for an unforgettable week of competition and entertainment. Known for its breathtaking coastal views, prestigious golf courses, and exclusive social scene, Pebble Beach takes center stage each year as sports enthusiasts and media descend upon the legendary location.This year, the excitement extends beyond the greens, as the highly anticipated mystery novel, Murder in Pebble Beach , by acclaimed screenwriter and debut novelist, Fiona Mackenzie , offers a thrilling take on this glamourous town’s opulence and intrigue.The novel follows Darcy Worthington, a high-powered New Yorker forced to return to her family’s estate in Pebble Beach after her billionaire father, Conrad Worthington, is critically injured in a mysterious accident. Just as his newly revised will is about to be revealed, Conrad vanishes from the hospital without a trace, setting off a dangerous game of deception amongst his competitive greedy heirs. Darcy must navigate a den of vipers—including her own fractured family—to uncover the truth before it’s too late.With the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am shining a national spotlight on this picturesque setting, Murder in Pebble Beach offers an irresistible companion to the event, giving readers an insider’s look at the town well beyond the dazzling greens and ocean front fairways. The novel’s rich sense of place, coupled with its fast-paced storytelling, makes it a perfect read for those drawn to Pebble Beach’s timeless charm.“Growing up in Pebble Beach, I’ve always been captivated by its unique blend of natural beauty and old-world prestige,” says Mackenzie. “The Pro-Am brings global attention to this beautiful and special place every year, and I wanted to craft a story that showcases the allure, mystery, and sometimes dark undercurrents that run beneath its glamorous surface.”Mackenzie’s background as a former television journalist and Hollywood creative executive lends a cinematic flair to the novel’s suspenseful twists and compelling characters. Her storytelling is steeped in authenticity, drawing from her deep knowledge of the area and its social dynamics to create a page turning mystery that is feels both immersive and thrilling.With thousands of golf fans, media personalities, and celebrities descending on Pebble Beach for the Pro-Am, Murder in Pebble Beach is the perfect book to discover while in town, or to transport readers whose dream of visiting this legendary enclave. The novel is available on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Pebble-Beach-Mystery-Club/dp/B0DRTJJ9LW For more information, or author interviews, please contact:Fiona Mackenziefiona@ascentmedia.co917 414 5288

