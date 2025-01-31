Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,133 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Attorney General Announces Settlement in Principle with NCAA to Protect Student-Athletes' Rights

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 03:19pm

NASHVILLE—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that a bipartisan coalition of states led by Tennessee has reached a settlement in principle in its lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

“We’ve been fighting hard to protect Tennessee student-athletes,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. “Last year, we blocked the NCAA’s unlawful enforcement against Tennessee students and schools, and now this settlement in principle lays the groundwork for a permanent solution.”

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with the Florida, District of Columbia, and New York Attorneys General, filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA alleging that its NIL Recruiting Ban creates anticompetitive restrictions that violate federal antitrust law and harm current and future student-athletes. A federal judge agreed with the States’ allegations and blocked the NCAA’s enforcement of its unlawful rules throughout the duration of this litigation.

The Attorneys General and the NCAA have negotiated a settlement in principle that will protect student-athletes’ NIL rights during the recruiting process and prohibit the NCAA from reviving its NIL Recruiting Ban.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Attorney General Announces Settlement in Principle with NCAA to Protect Student-Athletes' Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more