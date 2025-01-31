Governor Josh Stein Announces $30 Million Public-Private Partnership to Fund Grants for Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA, January 31 - Today in Boone, Governor Josh Stein joined Dogwood Health Trust to announce a $30 million small business grant program to support businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene and bolster economic recovery. Small businesses with an annual revenue of up to and including $2.5 million are eligible to apply for grants up to $50,000 from the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative grant program.

“Small businesses are the heart of western North Carolina and need our support to get through these slow winter months,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The Western North Carolina Small Business grant program will help small businesses with their urgent needs and support the region’s economic recovery. I am proud these state dollars are leveraging additional Dogwood Trust dollars, and I am grateful to Dogwood for its leadership.”

“As a private foundation committed to Western North Carolina’s health and wellbeing, Dogwood Health Trust created the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative last fall as part of our larger Helene relief efforts to provide grants to small businesses most impacted by the storm. These businesses are vital to the health of our communities,” said Dogwood President and CEO Dr. Susan Mims. “We are proud to expand our support alongside the state of North Carolina and encourage more philanthropic organizations to support this critical effort.”

Governor Stein also announced that the state is awarding $3 million to Baptists on Mission and $3 million to Habitat for Humanity NC to support their housing repair initiatives. Every day, both organizations are mobilizing hundreds of volunteers to repair and rebuild homes that are safe and habitable.

“Our volunteers are working day in and day out to get homeowners back into their homes as quickly as possible,” said Richard Brunson, Executive Director of Baptists on Mission. “We are grateful for Governor Stein’s support to ensure this work can continue to help the people of western North Carolina recover from this devastating storm.”

“We have seen tremendous need across the western North Carolina region, and people want more than anything to be back in their homes,” said Marlowe Foster, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity North Carolina. “We thank Governor Stein for recognizing the needs of this region and giving us the tools to continue helping families rebuild.”

In the wake of Helene, impacted businesses lost $13 billion in revenue. These grants will help businesses make payroll, pay operating expenses, and stabilize the local economy as tourism slowly ramps up again.

Funds will be managed by Appalachian Community Capital, with the partnership of the Community Reinvestment Fund on the application process. Eligible businesses can apply through the portal here. Eligibility requirements are below: