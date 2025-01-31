JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR HYRUM

Hyrum, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise and Nibley, Utah. The position will replace Judge Paul Larsen who will retire in June.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Cache County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Cache County, Box Elder County, Rich County or Weber County either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (https://legacy.utcourts.gov/employment). The salary range for the position is $28,449 to $36,576 per year and does not include benefits. For additional information about working for Hyrum, email Stephanie Miller, the Hyrum City Mayor, at stephanie.miller@hyrumcity.gov or call her at (435) 245-6033.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 3, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to Mayor Miller within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Miller will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. Her selection must then be ratified by the Hyrum City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

