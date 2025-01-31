Swing Into Action: The RMG Super Celebrity Shootout Returns for Year Two

Co-hosted by Santonio Holmes and Charles Woodson, the tournament brings sports legends and enthusiasts together for an unforgettable day of golf, charity and camaraderie.

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Celebrity Golf Association is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the RMG Super Celebrity Shootout with Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. Set to take place at the prestigious TPC Louisiana Golf Course just outside of New Orleans on Thursday, February 6, 2025, this year’s event promises an unforgettable day of competition, charity and camaraderie.

Presented by leading construction firm RMG Erectors & Constructors , the event kicks off with a thrilling three-hole celebrity shootout featuring an impressive lineup of celebrity athlete participants, including Urban Meyer, Dhani Jones, Lonnie Paxton, Marshall Faulk, Doug Flutie, Ian Rapoport, Gary Shepfield, Johnny Damon, Warrick Dunn and Josh Booty; among other NFL and professional athlete standouts. Following the shootout, the main event will continue with an 18-hole scramble-format tournament where teams of four will be joined by a celebrity athlete partner. Pairings will be announced the night before at the exclusive Pairings Party, hosted by Draft Kings .

“I started this tournament to bring football legends together and connect through friendly competition, all while giving back to causes close to our hearts,” said Santonio Holmes. “It’s amazing to see the enthusiasm and support grow year after year.”

The RMG Super Celebrity Shootout benefits two incredible nonprofit organizations: 10 All In , a Florida-based foundation founded by Santonio Holmes that empowers youth through educational and athletic programs, and the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center , supported by Charles Woodson, which provides critical resources, advocacy and education for families impacted by autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

“When Santonio asked me to co-host for a second year, I was elated,” said Charles Woodson. “This event is a testament to the power of sports in uniting people and making a difference.”

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities and team slots remain available. Sponsors and participants will enjoy a day filled with unforgettable moments, networking with sports legends and the vibrant energy of TPC Louisiana’s championship course. Don’t miss the opportunity to make a difference while engaging in friendly competition alongside some of football’s biggest names.

For sponsorship inquiries and team registration, please visit www.celebritygolfassociation.com/attend-golf/ .

About the Celebrity Golf Association

The Celebrity Golf Association (CGA), founded by golf enthusiasts and celebrities, aims to bridge the gap between fans and their favorite stars on the golf course. CGA hosts exclusive events that allow members to play alongside their favorite athletes, actors and musicians while contributing to various charitable causes.

