Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Fourth quarter results include EPS of $0.69, deposit growth, commercial loan growth, a gain on the sale of its insurance agency, and strong contributions from new and established
Pathfinder Bank teams across Central New York

OSWEGO, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million or $0.69 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, including a benefit of approximately $1.4 million from a gain on the previously announced sale of its insurance agency, net of taxes and transaction-related expenses.

The Company reported a net loss of $4.6 million or $0.75 per share in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting $9.0 million in provision expense that primarily resulted from a comprehensive loan portfolio review the Bank elected to undertake as part of its ongoing commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach, and net income of $2.5 million or $0.41 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, the Company earned net income of $3.8 million or $0.60 per share in 2024 and $9.3 million or $1.51 per share in 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights and Key Developments

  • Provision expense was $988,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.0 million in the linked quarter and $265,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, while the allowance for credit losses (“ACL) increased to 1.88% of loans from 1.87% on September 30, 2024 and 1.78% on December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $10.8 million, compared to the $11.7 million in the linked quarter that benefited from a $887,000 catch-up interest payment, and $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Full-year net interest income was $41.4 million in 2024 and $38.9 million in 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the 3.34% in the third quarter that benefited by 25 basis points from the catch-up interest payment, and 2.74% in the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest income was $4.9 million, including a gross, pre-tax gain of $3.2 million on the October 2024 sale of the Company’s insurance agency, compared to $1.7 million in the linked quarter and $1.3 million in the year-ago period. Full-year non-interest income was $9.6 million in 2024 and $5.2 million in 2023.
  • Non-interest expense was $8.5 million with $155,000 in October 2024 insurance agency transaction-related costs, $10.3 million in the linked quarter with $1.6 million in July 2024 branch acquisition-related costs, and $7.0 million in the year-ago period. Full-year non-interest expense was $34.4 million in 2024 and $29.4 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in the linked and year-ago periods. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses. Full-year PTPP net income was $13.5 million in 2024 and $14.7 million in 2023.
  • Total deposits were $1.20 billion at period end, growing by $8.1 million or 2.7% annualized from September 30, 2024 and $84.3 million or 7.5% from December 31, 2023. The Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 76.3% on December 31, 2024.
  • Total loans were $919.0 million at period end, compared to $921.7 million on September 30, 2024 and $897.2 million on December 31, 2023. Commercial loans were $539.7 million at period end, $534.5 million on September 30, 2024 and $524.2 million on December 31, 2023.

“Pathfinder’s core net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion were key contributors to fourth quarter earnings, and are a product of disciplined asset and liability pricing, the Bank’s valuable core deposit franchise, and our relationship-based commercial and retail lending in Central New York,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “In addition, we continue to invest in talent to serve middle market businesses throughout the Syracuse area, building on our foundation in this community. The East Syracuse branch acquired last summer, and our operations throughout the area, made important contributions to Pathfinder’s performance in the fourth quarter, and we look forward to further enhancing the breadth and depth of our commercial and other customer relationships in this important growth market.”

Dowd added, “We also intend to maintain a sharp focus on managing operating expenses, along with our ongoing efforts to continuously enhance the Company’s proactive credit risk management approach. While there may be short-term variability in measures of operating efficiency and asset quality, our leadership team is fully committed to taking the steps necessary to make sustainable improvements over the long term and continue building franchise value for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Fourth quarter 2024 net interest income was $10.8 million, a decrease of 7.8% from the third quarter of 2024, or a decrease of 0.2% when excluding an $887,000 third quarter catch-up interest payment associated with purchased loan pool positions. A decrease in interest and dividend income of $1.7 million was primarily attributed to average yield decreases of 44 basis points on loans including 39 basis points from the catch-up interest payment, 108 basis points on tax-exempt investment securities, and 28 basis points on taxable investment securities. The corresponding decreases in income from loan interest, tax-exempt investment securities, and taxable investment securities were $902,000, $24,000, and $337,000, respectively. A decrease in interest expense of $761,000 was attributed to intentional reductions in the cost of time deposits and other interest-bearing deposits, as well as reductions in borrowings expense.

Net interest margin was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.34% in the linked quarter. The decrease was due to the 25 basis points of linked quarter NIM attributed to the third quarter 2024 catch-up interest payment.

Fourth quarter 2024 net interest income was $10.8 million, an increase of 18.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023. An increase in interest and dividend income of $1.2 million was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 33 basis points on loans, 4 basis points on taxable investment securities, and 404 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits. The corresponding increase in loan interest income, taxable investment securities, and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $1.1 million, $152,000, and $13,000, respectively. A decrease in interest expense of $463,000 was attributed to changes in the Bank’s deposit mix, repricing of deposits in a lower rate environment, and reductions in borrowings expense.

Net interest margin was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.74% in the same period the year prior. The increase of 41 basis points was driven by reductions in borrowing and funding costs.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, including the $3.2 million pre-tax gain on the insurance agency sale, which represents the gross amount that is required to be 100% consolidated within the Company's financial statements, despite Pathfinder's 51% interest in the business sold in October 2024. Noninterest income growth from the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, or $30,000 when excluding the agency sale gain. Noninterest income growth from the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million, or $419,000 when excluding the agency sale gain.

The insurance agency sold in October contributed $49,000 in revenue to noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024, $367,000 in the third quarter of 2024 and $303,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Compared to the linked quarter, fourth quarter 2024 noninterest income also included increases of $16,000 in loan servicing fees and $12,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, a decrease of $194,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") after recording a $175,000 third quarter net death benefit on BOLI, and a $36,000 decrease in debit card interchange fees. Noninterest income growth from the linked quarter also reflected an increase of $438,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities and $104,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities, as well as a decrease of $51,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Compared to the year-ago period, fourth quarter 2024 noninterest income also included increases of $103,000 in interchange fees, $68,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, $26,000 in loan servicing fees, and $3,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected increases of $248,000 increase in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, $213,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities, and $41,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing $1.7 million from the linked quarter and increasing $1.5 million from the year-ago period.

Fourth quarter 2024 noninterest expense included $456,000 associated with the Company’s insurance agency sale in October 2024, including $155,000 in transaction-related items. The insurance agency incurred $308,000 of noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024 and $216,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Third quarter 2024 noninterest expense included $1.6 million in transaction-related expenses for Pathfinder’s acquisition of the East Syracuse branch acquisition in July 2024.

Salaries and benefits were $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing $839,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $446,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the linked quarter reflected elevated non-exempt-employee hours for projects related to the successful third quarter closing and integration of the East Syracuse branch acquisition, as well as some personnel vacancies that were open in the fourth quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributed to increased headcount and lower salary deferrals than in the prior year period.

Building and occupancy was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing $117,000 and $390,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. These increases were due to ongoing facilities-related costs of approximately $322,000 associated with operating the branch acquired in July 2024.

Professional and other services expense was $608,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing $1.2 million from the linked quarter and increasing $120,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to one-time costs associated with the East Syracuse branch acquisition. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributed to a $136,000 increase in technology project implementation services and other outsourced consulting services.

Annualized noninterest expense, including transaction-related costs, represented 2.33% of average assets in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.75% and 2.01% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, including transaction-related costs, was 69.42% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 75.28% and 67.25% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

Statement of Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.47 billion, compared to $1.48 billion and $1.47 billion recorded on September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Loans totaled $919.0 million on December 31, 2024, decreasing 0.3% during the fourth quarter and increasing 2.4% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $380.9 million, decreasing 2.0% during the fourth quarter and increasing 1.9% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $539.7 million, increasing 1.0% during the fourth quarter and 3.0% from one year prior.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, increasing 0.7% during the fourth quarter and 7.5% from one year prior. The Company also utilized its lower cost liquidity to reduce total borrowings, which were $88.1 million on December 31, 2024 as compared to $100.1 million on September 30, 2024 and $175.6 million on December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity totaled $121.9 million on December 31, 2024, increasing $1.6 million or 1.3% in the fourth quarter and increasing $2.4 million or 2.0% from one year prior. The fourth quarter 2024 increase primarily reflects a $4.5 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) and a $481,000 decrease in additional paid in capital. The full-year 2024 increase in shareholders' equity primarily reflects a $2.1 increase in retained earnings and a $461,000 decrease in AOCL, partially offset by a $364,000 decrease in additional paid in capital.  The noncontrolling interest included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition was eliminated with the October 2024 sale of the 51% ownership interest in the Company’s insurance agency.

Asset Quality
Pathfinder’s asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.

Nonperforming loans were $22.1 million or 2.40% of total loans on December 31, 2024, $16.2 million or 1.75% of total loans on September 30, 2024 and $17.2 million or 1.92% of total loans on December 31, 2023.

Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $1.0 million or an annualized 0.44% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2024, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and one commercial loan offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $8.7 million or an annualized 3.82% of average loans in the linked quarter, following the loan portfolio review completed in September, and $108,000 or 0.05% in the prior year period.

Provision for credit loss expense was $988,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting NCOs in the period and qualitative factors in the Company’s reserve model. Third quarter of 2024 provision was $9.0 million, primarily to replenish commercial loan reserves and adjust the lifetime loss estimate for solar purchased loan pool positions following the loan portfolio review completed in September. Fourth quarter 2023 provision was $265,000.

The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $17.2 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million on September 30, 2024 and $16.0 million on December 31, 2023. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.88% on December 31, 2024, 1.87% on September 30, 2024, and 1.78% on December 31, 2023.

Liquidity
The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of December 31, 2024 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.

The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, $1.20 billion on September 30, 2024, and $1.12 billion on December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 76.87% of total deposits on December 31, 2024, 77.45% on September 30, 2024, and 69.83% on December 31, 2023. The Bank’s continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $113.8 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $43.3 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared
On December 23, 2024, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by January 17, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on February 7, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of December 31, 2024 stood at $17.50 per share. This positions the dividend yield at an attractive 2.29%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging over $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At December 31, 2024, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.47 billion, loans of $919.0 million, and deposits of $1.20 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial.

Investor/Media Contacts
James A. Dowd, President, CEO
Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.                              
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)                              
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)                              
                               
    2024     2023  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
ASSETS:                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 13,963     $ 18,923     $ 12,022     $ 13,565     $ 12,338  
Interest-earning deposits     17,609       16,401       19,797       15,658       36,394  
Total cash and cash equivalents     31,572       35,324       31,819       29,223       48,732  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     269,331       271,977       274,977       279,012       258,716  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     158,683       161,385       166,271       172,648       179,286  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value     4,076       3,872       3,793       3,342       3,206  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     4,590       5,401       8,702       7,031       8,748  
Loans     918,986       921,660       888,263       891,531       897,207  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     17,243       17,274       16,892       16,655       15,975  
Loans receivable, net     901,743       904,386       871,371       874,876       881,232  
Premises and equipment, net     19,009       18,989       18,878       18,332       18,441  
Assets held-for-sale     -       -       3,042       3,042       3,042  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,391       1,425       1,459       1,493       1,526  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     16,676       16,873       4,004       4,038       4,073  
Accrued interest receivable     6,881       6,806       7,076       7,170       7,286  
Foreclosed real estate     -       -       60       82       151  
Intangible assets, net     5,989       6,217       76       80       85  
Goodwill     5,056       5,752       4,536       4,536       4,536  
Bank owned life insurance     24,727       24,560       24,967       24,799       24,641  
Other assets     25,150       20,159       25,180       23,968       22,097  
Total assets   $ 1,474,874     $ 1,483,126     $ 1,446,211     $ 1,453,672     $ 1,465,798  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 990,674     $ 986,103     $ 932,132     $ 969,692     $ 949,898  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     213,719       210,110       169,145       176,421       170,169  
Total deposits     1,204,393       1,196,213       1,101,277       1,146,113       1,120,067  
Short-term borrowings     61,000       60,315       127,577       91,577       125,680  
Long-term borrowings     27,068       39,769       45,869       45,869       49,919  
Subordinated debt     30,107       30,057       30,008       29,961       29,914  
Accrued interest payable     234       236       2,092       1,963       2,245  
Operating lease liabilities     1,591       1,621       1,652       1,682       1,711  
Finance lease liabilities     16,745       16,829       4,359       4,370       4,381  
Other liabilities     11,876       16,986       9,203       9,505       11,625  
Total liabilities     1,353,014       1,362,026       1,322,037       1,331,040       1,345,542  
Shareholders' equity:                              
Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding     4,742,841       4,719,788       4,719,788       4,719,788       4,719,288  
Voting common stock     47       47       47       47       47  
Non-Voting common stock     14       14       14       14       14  
Additional paid in capital     52,750       53,231       53,182       53,151       53,114  
Retained earnings     78,193       73,670       78,936       77,558       76,060  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (9,144 )     (6,716 )     (8,786 )     (8,862 )     (9,605 )
Unearned ESOP shares     -       -       (45 )     (90 )     (135 )
Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity     121,860       120,246       123,348       121,818       119,495  
Noncontrolling interest     -       854       826       814       761  
Total equity     121,860       121,100       124,174       122,632       120,256  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,474,874     $ 1,483,126     $ 1,446,211     $ 1,453,672     $ 1,465,798  
                                         

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4  
Interest and dividend income:                                          
Loans, including fees   $ 52,705     $ 47,348     $ 13,523     $ 14,425     $ 12,489     $ 12,268     $ 12,429  
Debt securities:                                          
Taxable     22,319       17,500       5,312       5,664       5,736       5,607       5,092  
Tax-exempt     1,920       1,947       445       469       498       508       506  
Dividends     620       573       164       149       178       129       232  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits     793       295       82       492       121       98       69  
Total interest and dividend income     78,357       67,663       19,526       21,199       19,022       18,610       18,328  
Interest expense:                                          
Interest on deposits     30,050       23,265       7,380       7,633       7,626       7,411       7,380  
Interest on short-term borrowings     4,176       2,688       700       1,136       1,226       1,114       1,064  
Interest on long-term borrowings     733       850       136       202       201       194       231  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,966       1,941       490       496       489       491       494  
Total interest expense     36,925       28,744       8,706       9,467       9,542       9,210       9,169  
Net interest income     41,432       38,919       10,820       11,732       9,480       9,400       9,159  
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:                                          
Loans     11,106       2,991       988       9,104       304       710       316  
Held-to-maturity securities     (94 )     (98 )     (4 )     (31 )     (74 )     15       (74 )
Unfunded commitments     (39 )     37       4       (104 )     60       1       23  
Total provision for credit losses     10,973       2,930       988       8,969       290       726       265  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     30,459       35,989       9,832       2,763       9,190       8,674       8,894  
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,436       1,249       405       392       330       309       336  
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance     854       630       169       361       167       157       164  
Loan servicing fees     375       307       96       79       112       88       69  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities     (71 )     62       249       (188 )     16       (148 )     2  
Gain on asset sale 1 & 2     3,169       -       3,169       -       -       -       -  
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities     197       (255 )     166       62       (139 )     108       (47 )
Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate     187       181       39       90       40       18       (2 )
Loss on sale of premises and equipment     (13 )     -       -       (36 )     -       -       -  
Debit card interchange fees     875       616       265       300       191       119       161  
Insurance agency revenue 1     1,073       1,304       49       367       260       397       303  
Other charges, commissions & fees     1,479       1,096       299       280       234       689       332  
Total noninterest income     9,561       5,190       4,906       1,707       1,211       1,737       1,318  
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     17,810       15,920       4,123       4,959       4,399       4,329       3,677  
Building and occupancy     4,118       3,563       1,254       1,134       914       816       864  
Data processing     2,471       2,018       721       672       550       528       499  
Professional and other services     3,686       2,019       608       1,820       696       562       488  
Advertising     604       671       218       165       116       105       155  
FDIC assessments     916       885       231       228       228       229       222  
Audits and exams     539       735       123       123       123       170       259  
Insurance agency expense 1     1,281       1,033       456       308       232       285       216  
Community service activities     130       200       19       20       39       52       49  
Foreclosed real estate expenses     102       111       20       27       30       25       35  
Other expenses     2,760       2,240       771       803       581       605       580  
Total noninterest expense     34,417       29,395       8,544       10,259       7,908       7,706       7,044  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     5,603       11,784       6,194       (5,789 )     2,493       2,705       3,168  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     398       2,362       558       (1,173 )     481       532       590  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.     5,205       9,422       5,636       (4,616 )     2,012       2,173       2,578  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1     1,445       129       1,352       28       12       53       42  
Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.   $ 3,760     $ 9,293     $ 4,284     $ (4,644 )   $ 2,000     $ 2,120     $ 2,536  
Voting Earnings per common share - basic and diluted   $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 0.69     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41  
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic and diluted   $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 0.69     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41  
Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)   $ 0.40     $ 0.36     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09  

1 Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements.
2 The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4  
Selected Ratios:                                          
Return on average assets     0.26 %     0.67 %     1.17 %     -1.25 %     0.56 %     0.59 %     0.72 %
Return on average common equity     3.06 %     8.09 %     14.09 %     -14.79 %     6.49 %     7.01 %     8.72 %
Return on average equity     3.06 %     8.09 %     14.09 %     -14.79 %     6.49 %     7.01 %     8.72 %
Return on average tangible common equity 1     3.23 %     8.43 %     15.54 %     -15.28 %     6.78 %     7.32 %     9.01 %
Net interest margin     3.01 %     2.95 %     3.15 %     3.34 %     2.78 %     2.75 %     2.74 %
Loans / deposits     76.30 %     80.10 %     76.30 %     77.05 %     80.66 %     77.79 %     80.10 %
Core deposits/deposits 2     76.87 %     69.83 %     76.87 %     77.45 %     67.98 %     69.17 %     69.83 %
Annualized non-interest expense / average assets     3.17 %     2.11 %     2.33 %     2.75 %     2.19 %     2.16 %     2.01 %
Commercial real estate / risk-based capital 3     186.73 %     162.21 %     186.73 %     189.47 %     169.73 %     163.93 %     162.21 %
Efficiency ratio 1     71.86 %     66.74 %     69.42 %     75.28 %     74.08 %     68.29 %     67.25 %
                                           
Other Selected Data:                                          
Average yield on loans     5.83 %     5.26 %     5.87 %     6.31 %     5.64 %     5.48 %     5.55 %
Average cost of interest bearing deposits     3.08 %     2.45 %     2.94 %     3.11 %     3.21 %     3.07 %     3.10 %
Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing     2.59 %     2.07 %     2.44 %     2.59 %     2.72 %     2.61 %     2.63 %
Deposits/branch 4   $ 100,366     $ 101,824     $ 100,366     $ 99,684     $ 100,116     $ 104,192     $ 101,824  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income 1   $ 13,478     $ 14,652     $ 3,764     $ 3,368     $ 2,767     $ 3,579     $ 3,431  
Total revenue 1   $ 47,895     $ 44,047     $ 12,308     $ 13,627     $ 10,675     $ 11,285     $ 10,475  
                                           
Share and Per Share Data:                                          
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.40     $ 0.36     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09  
Book value per common share   $ 19.90     $ 19.59     $ 19.90     $ 19.71     $ 20.22     $ 19.97     $ 19.59  
Tangible book value per common share 1   $ 18.10     $ 18.83     $ 18.10     $ 17.75     $ 19.46     $ 19.21     $ 18.83  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting     4,714       4,653       4,732       4,714       4,708       4,701       4,693  
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Voting 5   $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 0.69     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting     1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380  
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting 5   $ 0.60     $ 1.51     $ 0.69     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41  
Common shares outstanding at period end     6,123       6,100       6,123       6,100       6,100       6,100       6,100  
                                           
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:                                          
Company tangible common equity to tangible assets 1     7.57 %     7.86 %     7.57 %     7.36 %     8.24 %     8.09 %     7.86 %
Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     15.70 %     16.17 %     15.70 %     15.55 %     16.19 %     16.23 %     16.17 %
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     12.04 %     12.30 %     12.04 %     11.84 %     12.31 %     12.33 %     12.30 %
Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     11.55 %     11.81 %     11.55 %     11.33 %     11.83 %     11.85 %     11.81 %
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)     8.69 %     9.35 %     8.69 %     8.29 %     9.16 %     9.16 %     9.35 %
                                           
Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:                                          
Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     14.70 %     15.05 %     14.70 %     14.52 %     16.04 %     15.65 %     15.05 %
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     13.44 %     13.80 %     13.44 %     13.26 %     14.79 %     14.39 %     13.80 %
Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     13.44 %     13.80 %     13.44 %     13.26 %     14.79 %     14.39 %     13.80 %
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)     9.69 %     10.11 %     9.69 %     9.13 %     10.30 %     10.13 %     10.11 %

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
3 Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.
4 Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.
5 Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
ASSET QUALITY:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4  
Total loan charge-offs   $ 10,183     $ 4,221     $ 1,191     $ 8,812     $ 112     $ 68     $ 211  
Total recoveries     345       355       171       90       46       38       103  
Net loan charge-offs     9,838       3,866       1,020       8,722       66       30       108  
Allowance for credit losses at period end     17,243       15,975       17,243       17,274       16,892       16,655       15,975  
Nonperforming loans at period end     22,084       17,227       22,084       16,170       24,490       19,652       17,227  
Nonperforming assets at period end   $ 22,084     $ 17,378     $ 22,084     $ 16,170     $ 24,550     $ 19,734     $ 17,378  
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans     1.09 %     0.43 %     0.44 %     3.82 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to period end loans     1.88 %     1.78 %     1.88 %     1.87 %     1.90 %     1.87 %     1.78 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     78.08 %     92.73 %     78.08 %     106.83 %     68.98 %     84.75 %     92.73 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans     2.40 %     1.92 %     2.40 %     1.75 %     2.76 %     2.20 %     1.92 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets     1.50 %     1.19 %     1.50 %     1.09 %     1.70 %     1.36 %     1.19 %
                                                         


    2024       2023  
LOAN COMPOSITION:   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages   $ 251,373     $ 255,235     $ 250,106     $ 252,026     $ 257,604  
Residential construction     4,864       4,077       309       1,689       1,355  
Commercial real estate     377,619       378,805       370,361       363,467       358,707  
Commercial lines of credit     67,602       64,672       62,711       67,416       72,069  
Other commercial and industrial     89,800       88,247       90,813       91,178       89,803  
Paycheck protection program loans     113       125       136       147       158  
Tax exempt commercial loans     4,544       2,658       3,228       3,374       3,430  
Home equity and junior liens     51,948       52,709       35,821       35,723       34,858  
Other consumer     72,710       76,703       75,195       77,106       79,797  
Subtotal loans     920,573       923,231       888,680       892,126       897,781  
Deferred loan fees     (1,587 )     (1,571 )     (417 )     (595 )     (574 )
Total loans   $ 918,986     $ 921,660     $ 888,263     $ 891,531     $ 897,207  
                                         


    2024     2023  
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
Savings accounts   $ 128,752     $ 129,053     $ 106,048     $ 111,465     $ 113,543  
Time accounts     360,586       352,729       368,262       378,103       377,570  
Time accounts in excess of $250,000     142,473       140,181       117,021       114,514       95,272  
Money management accounts     11,583       11,520       12,154       11,676       12,364  
MMDA accounts     239,016       250,007       193,915       215,101       224,707  
Demand deposit interest-bearing     101,080       97,344       128,168       134,196       119,321  
Demand deposit noninterest-bearing     213,719       210,110       169,145       176,434       170,169  
Mortgage escrow funds     7,184       5,269       6,564       4,624       7,121  
Total deposits   $ 1,204,393     $ 1,196,213     $ 1,101,277     $ 1,146,113     $ 1,120,067  
                                         

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q4  
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans   $ 903,941     $ 899,605     $ 920,855     $ 914,467     $ 896,439  
Taxable investment securities     423,475       379,600       412,048       415,751       403,411  
Tax-exempt investment securities     30,861       30,318       34,918       30,382       27,941  
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits     16,379       11,730       5,115       42,897       11,630  
Total interest-earning assets     1,374,656       1,321,253       1,372,936       1,403,497       1,339,421  
Noninterest-earning assets:                              
Other assets     102,582       100,319       112,654       103,856       102,940  
Allowance for credit losses     (16,670 )     (17,870 )     (17,145 )     (16,537 )     (17,359 )
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities     (9,769 )     (13,600 )     (8,534 )     (9,161 )     (15,653 )
Total assets   $ 1,450,799     $ 1,390,102     $ 1,459,911     $ 1,481,655     $ 1,409,349  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts   $ 101,336     $ 92,223     $ 102,862     $ 102,868     $ 87,210  
Money management accounts     11,679       14,116       11,371       11,828       12,518  
MMDA accounts     227,597       239,182       257,429       227,247       231,957  
Savings and club accounts     118,965       124,617       128,169       127,262       115,984  
Time deposits     517,352       480,867       504,008       514,049       505,554  
Subordinated loans     30,002       29,815       30,076       30,025       29,883  
Borrowings     114,471       105,471       68,391       122,129       124,780  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,121,402       1,086,291       1,102,306       1,135,408       1,107,886  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits     184,572       172,950       206,521       195,765       169,340  
Other liabilities     21,923       16,037       29,491       24,856       15,858  
Total liabilities     1,327,897       1,275,278       1,338,318       1,356,029       1,293,084  
Shareholders' equity     122,902       114,824       121,593       125,626       116,265  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,450,799     $ 1,390,102     $ 1,459,911     $ 1,481,655     $ 1,409,349  
                                         


    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q4  
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans     5.83 %     5.26 %     5.87 %     6.31 %     5.55 %
Taxable investment securities     5.42 %     4.76 %     5.32 %     5.59 %     5.28 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     6.22 %     6.42 %     5.10 %     6.17 %     7.24 %
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits     4.84 %     2.51 %     6.41 %     4.59 %     2.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.70 %     5.12 %     5.69 %     6.04 %     5.47 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts     1.10 %     0.58 %     1.19 %     1.09 %     1.02 %
Money management accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.10 %
MMDA accounts     3.52 %     2.80 %     3.23 %     3.54 %     3.72 %
Savings and club accounts     0.26 %     0.22 %     0.26 %     0.25 %     0.26 %
Time deposits     3.98 %     3.27 %     3.90 %     4.09 %     3.89 %
Subordinated loans     6.55 %     6.51 %     6.52 %     6.61 %     6.61 %
Borrowings     4.29 %     3.35 %     4.89 %     4.38 %     4.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.29 %     2.65 %     3.16 %     3.34 %     3.31 %
Net interest rate spread     2.41 %     2.47 %     2.53 %     2.70 %     2.16 %
Net interest margin     3.01 %     2.95 %     3.15 %     3.34 %     2.74 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     122.58 %     121.63 %     124.55 %     123.61 %     120.90 %
                                         

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

    Years Ended December 31,     2024     2023  
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:   2024     2023     Q4     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4  
Tangible book value per common share:                                          
Total equity               $ 121,860     $ 120,246     $ 123,348     $ 121,818     $ 119,495  
Intangible assets                 (11,045 )     (11,969 )     (4,612 )     (4,616 )     (4,621 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)                 110,815       108,277       118,736       117,202       114,874  
Common shares outstanding                 6,123       6,100       6,100       6,100       6,100  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)               $ 18.10     $ 17.75     $ 19.46     $ 19.21     $ 18.83  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                                          
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)               $ 110,815     $ 108,277     $ 118,736     $ 117,202     $ 114,874  
Tangible assets                 1,463,829       1,471,157       1,441,599       1,449,056       1,461,177  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)                 7.57 %     7.36 %     8.24 %     8.09 %     7.86 %
Return on average tangible common equity:                                          
Average shareholders' equity   $ 122,902     $ 114,824     $ 121,593     $ 125,626     $ 123,211     $ 121,031     $ 116,265  
Average intangible assets     6,468       4,629       11,907       4,691       4,614       4,619       4,623  
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)     116,434       110,195       109,686       120,935       118,597       116,412       111,642  
Net income (loss)     3,760       9,293       4,284       (4,644 )     2,000       2,120       2,536  
Net income (loss), annualized   $ 3,760     $ 9,293     $ 17,043     $ (18,475 )   $ 8,044     $ 8,527     $ 10,061  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 1     3.23 %     8.43 %     15.54 %     -15.28 %     6.78 %     7.32 %     9.01 %
Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:                                          
Net interest income   $ 41,432     $ 38,919     $ 10,820     $ 11,732     $ 9,480     $ 9,400     $ 9,159  
Total noninterest income     9,561       5,190       4,906       1,707       1,211       1,737       1,318  
Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities     (71 )     62       249       (188 )     16       (148 )     2  
Gain on asset sale     3,169       -       3,169       -       -       -       -  
Revenue (non-GAAP) 2     47,895       44,047       12,308       13,627       10,675       11,285       10,475  
Total non-interest expense     34,417       29,395       8,544       10,259       7,908       7,706       7,044  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) 3   $ 13,478     $ 14,652     $ 3,764     $ 3,368     $ 2,767     $ 3,579     $ 3,431  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 4     71.86 %     66.74 %     69.42 %     75.28 %     74.08 %     68.29 %     67.25 %

1 Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity
2 Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and gain on sale of insurance agency
3 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense
4 Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


