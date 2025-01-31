Docket Number:
FDA-1999-D-0063
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors and applicants who plan to conduct studies to assess the influence of hepatic impairment on the pharmacokinetics (PK) and, where appropriate, the pharmacodynamics (PD) of a drug, including therapeutic biological products.

