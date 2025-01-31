DG Okonjo-Iweala welcomes 2025 cohort of WTO Young Professionals

A key initiative to enhance diversity and strengthen WTO membership representation at the professional level within the Secretariat, the YPP has supported the development of trade expertise among young professionals from developing economies and least developed countries (LDCs) since 2017. This year’s participants were selected from a highly competitive pool of approximately 5,500 applicants.

In her welcoming remarks, DG Okonjo-Iweala commended the Young Professionals for gaining entry into this highly competitive programme. Reflecting on the current global trade landscape, she noted that 2025 will be a pivotal year for the WTO, with geopolitical tensions having a potential impact on negotiations on key issues such as fisheries subsidies, dispute settlement reform, development and agriculture.

Despite these challenges, the goal must be to deliver results wherever possible and "to lay a strong foundation for a successful Fourteenth WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Cameroon in March 2026,” DG Okonjo-Iweala told the Young Professionals.

She further underscored the broader impact of the WTO’s work and stressed that the role of the organization is "to deliver results that are good for people and the planet," demonstrating how trade cooperation at the WTO can enhance certainty and foster growth for all members, big and small.

DG Okonjo-Iweala also expressed gratitude to members who have contributed to the WTO Global Trust Fund, helping to make the YPP and other technical assistance programmes possible.

During their initial weeks at the WTO, the Young Professionals underwent an intensive induction programme featuring over 60 Secretariat staff members, designed to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the WTO’s work.

Speaking on behalf of the 2025 cohort, Nada Alsalmi from Saudi Arabia emphasized the significance of the programme in equipping young professionals with the tools needed to contribute to global trade.

"Our presence at the WTO is not just a privilege, but also a responsibility. We must seize every opportunity to deepen our understanding of the multilateral trading system so we can use this knowledge to strengthen and enhance global trade, making the world more predictable, sustainable and prosperous,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the WTO for “this exceptional initiative” and thanked the Director-General for “upholding this programme and strengthening its vision.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from ambassadors of WTO members represented in this year’s YPP, who praised the programme’s role in nurturing trade talent and strengthening the multilateral trading system.

This year’s Young Professionals hail from Angola, Armenia, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Cambodia, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Moldova, Nigeria, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Togo and Viet Nam.