Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in December 2024
According to Pixalate research, ‘Block Blast!’s’ Bundle ID (com.block.juggle) in the United Kingdom led in the Google Play Store; In Spain, the Bundle ID (com.wallapop) for ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ on the Google Play Store led; In Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ was No. 1 in the Apple App Store
London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies, including the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany.
In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, and Singapore.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)
United Kingdom - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|384101264
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|dmg media ltd
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|Hungry Studio
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.easybrain.art.puzzle
|Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games
|Easybrain
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|692753615
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|WALLAPOP SL
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.wallapop
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|382596778
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats BV
|1080465358
|FUTBIN - FC 25 Draft, Builder
|Better Collective ApS
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.ebay.kleinanzeigen
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats B.V.
|com.easybrain.art.puzzle
|Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games
|Easybrain
|com.gamebrain.hexasort
|Hexa Sort
|Lion Studios Plus
