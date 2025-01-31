Submit Release
Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in December 2024

According to Pixalate research, ‘Block Blast!’s’ Bundle ID (com.block.juggle) in the United Kingdom led in the Google Play Store; In Spain, the Bundle ID (com.wallapop) for ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ on the Google Play Store led; In Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ was No. 1 in the Apple App Store

London, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December 2024 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies, including the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, and Singapore.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 25 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in December 2024 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (December 2024)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
384101264 Daily Mail: Breaking News dmg media ltd
632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.block.juggle Block Blast! Hungry Studio
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW
com.easybrain.art.puzzle Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games Easybrain

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
692753615 Wallapop - Sell & Buy WALLAPOP SL
632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW
com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
382596778 Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats BV
1080465358 FUTBIN - FC 25 Draft, Builder Better Collective ApS
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats B.V.
com.easybrain.art.puzzle Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games Easybrain
com.gamebrain.hexasort Hexa Sort Lion Studios Plus

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.


Nina Talcott
ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

