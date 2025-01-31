Statement by Premier King on Black History Month

CANADA, January 31 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Black History Month:

“Black History Month begins February 1, marking its 10th anniversary in PEI this year. It’s a time to learn about, celebrate and honour the achievements and contributions of Black people throughout shared history, both here in PEI and across the globe.

The Bog, a former west end Charlottetown neighbourhood was established around 1810 by freed Black slaves brought to the Island by Loyalists in the 18th century. Home to 200 residents, most worked in domestic or labour-intensive jobs. The Bog School, a free and progressive school, integrated both Black and white students. The neighbourhood included famous boxers George Godfrey and George Byers and the famous West End Rangers hockey team. Black Islanders have made significant contributions to our province.

The Government of PEI supports our Black community and has increased funding for the Anti-Racism Grants and the Anti-Racism Microgrants to develop community-led projects. These initiatives aim to help address racism, promote a culture of diversity and inclusion and strengthen racial equality and community cohesion across PEI.

The Anti-Racism Action Plan for Prince Edward Island acknowledges that racism affects people differently and that a one-size-fits-all approach to address racism does not work. Since it was developed, our efforts have focused on improving government education and training, collaborating with the Anti-Racism Table, reviewing policies, and fostering a more inclusive, anti-racist culture where racialized and Indigenous communities feel safe and represented.

The Black Cultural Society of PEI is organizing various events during Black History Month, including a film screening, luncheons, panel discussions, jam sessions and much more. This year’s theme is Redefining Success: Empowering Black Artists, Students, and Entrepreneurs.

I encourage everyone to attend these events and take the time to learn more about the Black community in Prince Edward Island.”