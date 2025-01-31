Attorney General James Releases Statement in Response to Louisiana Indictment of New York Doctor

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a grand jury in Louisiana indicted a New York doctor for providing abortion care:

“Abortion care is health care. The criminalization of abortion care is a direct and brazen attack on Americans’ bodily autonomy and their right to reproductive freedom. This cowardly attempt out of Louisiana to weaponize the law against out-of-state providers is unjust and un-American. We will not allow bad actors to undermine our providers’ ability to deliver critical care. Medication abortion is safe, effective, and necessary, and New York will ensure that it remains available to all Americans who need it.”