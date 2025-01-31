State Police Investigators Commended For An Armed Road Rage Investigation That Yields Guilty Verdict

January 31, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. commended Maryland State Police investigators for an armed road rage investigation which culminated in a guilty verdict for the individual ultimately responsible for a daytime shooting on Interstate-95 in Howard County.

The convicted is identified as Quwan Lamar Gordon. Gordon was found guilty yesterday of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and related weapons offenses. The three-day jury trial took place in the Circuit Court for Howard County. Gordon is currently detained at the Baltimore County Detention Center on related narcotics and weapons charges. Sentencing for the recent convictions will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

“The hard work, dedication and persistence demonstrated by investigators of the Maryland State Police went beyond the initial on-scene investigation and were key in securing a conviction of the individual responsible for a violent confrontation on our highway that could have resulted in a fatality,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

The initial investigation began on August 12, 2024, after Maryland State Troopers from Waterloo Barrack responded to a reported shooting on I-95 at approximately 3:30pm in Howard County. A truck driver in the area witnessed the incident, captured a photo of the vehicle and reported the incident to police.

The witness’ information aligned with the victim’s account of the incident. They told police they were shot at during a road rage dispute with another motorist driving a white Volkswagen. The victims were uninjured during the incident.

Information gleaned throughout the investigation by members of the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative revealed the identity of the driver as Gordon. A subsequent authorized search warrant, served at Gordon’s Owings Mills address and on the vehicle, resulted in the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl and a loaded handgun. Gordon, prohibited from possessing firearms based on prior felony convictions, was charged initially with gun and drug violations.

Further investigation and evidence uncovered by criminal investigators from the Maryland State Police ultimately linked Gordon to the highway shooting on August 12 in Howard County. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County, Gordon was charged on August 23 with attempted murder and related offenses.

“Over the past few years, in our jurisdiction, we have seen an uptick in road rage incidents where guns have been used to victimize others,” said Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “This is a deep concern for the prosecutors of the state and the community at large. I am incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of all the partner agencies who worked together to hold this defendant accountable including our Assistant State’s Attorney Mike McAllister who prosecuted the case.”

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, while obeying the speed limit to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov